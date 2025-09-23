Trident Reports First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (“Trident” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: TDTH), a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Half of 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were US$36,612, compared to US$378,839 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross profit was US$17,643, compared to US$18,449 for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Soon Huat Lim, Trident’s Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our 1H25 financial performance was marked with substantial strategic investments focused on long-term value creation. During the period, we also made additional strategic investments. These initiatives position us at the forefront of the digital asset ecosystem and underscore our conviction that building tomorrow’s infrastructure requires bold action today. With multiple revenue catalysts on the horizon, we are confident that our investments and strategic positioning will drive sustainable growth and create meaningful shareholder value in the quarters ahead.”

Recent developments

On June 25, 2025, Trident announced that it had signed the definitive public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”). The contract paved the way for nationwide deployment of “DRCPass,” the DRC’s robust national digital identification system, to be rolled out in phases with an accompanying public-education campaign.

On August 18, 2025, Trident announced it had entered into a definitive sales and purchase agreement to acquire a 30% equity stake in Tongxin Innovation Limited (“Tongxin”), operator of the innovative ToMe Web 3.0 e-commerce platform on Telegram. The strategic investment represents a significant expansion of Trident’s Web 3.0 ecosystem and demonstrates the company’s commitment to pioneering blockchain-enabled e-commerce solutions.

About Trident

Trident is a leading catalyst for digital transformation in technology optimization and Web 3.0 activation. Its flagship product, Tridentity, is a blockchain-based identity platform that is designed to deliver secure single-sign-on authentication across diverse industries. Trident’s mission is to become a global leader in Web 3.0 enablement, connecting organizations to reliable and secure digital infrastructure with optimized user experiences, with a strong focus on Southern Africa and other high-growth markets.

TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH HOLDINGS LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 184,618 $ 194,113 Accounts receivable, net 102,078 80,587 Contract cost assets 159,247 138,740 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,208,106 1,246,256 Total current assets 1,654,049 1,659,696 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 126,671 139,717 Operating lease right-of-use assets 871,955 991,796 Other non-current assets - 243,040 Total non-current assets 998,626 1,374,553 TOTAL ASSETS 2,652,675 3,034,249 Liabilities Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term borrowings 65,952 59,887 Accounts payable 297,765 322,027 Deferred revenue 543,849 409,654 Amounts due to related parties 44,909 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 293,216 191,098 Operating lease liabilities, current 397,266 363,297 Total current liabilities 1,642,957 1,345,963 Non-current liabilities: Amounts due to related parties, non-current 5,822,294 1,345,225 Long-term borrowings 69,326 95,624 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 474,690 628,499 Total non-current liabilities 6,366,310 2,069,348 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,009,267 3,415,311 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (note 15) Shareholders’ deficit Class A Ordinary Shares (par value $0.00001 per share; 1,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares authorized, 50,000,000 and 50,000,000 Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) * 500 500 Class B Ordinary Shares (par value $0.00001 per share; 4,000,000,000 Class B ordinary shares authorized, 603,864,286 and 466,364,286 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) * 6,039 4,664 Additional paid-in capital 20,858,763 14,003,653 Accumulated deficit (25,577,935 ) (14,306,387 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (643,959 ) (83,492 ) Total shareholders’ deficit (5,356,592 ) (381,062 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 2,652,675 $ 3,034,249





TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH HOLDINGS LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) For the six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 36,612 $ 378,839 Cost of revenue (18,969 ) (360,390 ) Gross profit 17,643 18,449 Operating expenses: Selling expenses (380,898 ) (264,326 ) General and administrative expenses (10,517,607 ) (1,528,022 ) Research and development expenses (447,369 ) (172,519 ) Total operating expenses (11,345,874 ) (1,964,867 ) Other (expenses)/income, net: Financial expenses, net (5,442 ) (5,015 ) Other income 62,125 24,406 Total other income, net 56,683 19,391 Loss before income tax expense (11,271,548 ) (1,927,027 ) Income tax expenses - - Net loss (11,271,548 ) (1,927,027 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (560,467 ) (53,481 ) Total comprehensive loss (11,832,015 ) (1,980,508 ) Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares – basic and diluted* 621,289,700 501,964,286 Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share (0.02 ) (0.00 )

* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization (Note 1).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.