Supply Chain Digital Releases 100 Companies Shaping Supply Chains 2025

London, UK – 23 September 2025 – Supply Chain Digital, a leading BizClik brand, has released its highly anticipated report which celebratings the 100 companies shaping supply chains for 2025. This annual ranking recognises the organisations that are setting new benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and resilience in supply chain.

A Definitive Resource for Supply Chain Leaders

In an era of supply chain disruption, regulatory pressure, and rapid digitalisation, procurement leaders play a pivotal role in driving strategy and resilience. The listing provides executives, investors, and partners with a trusted reference point for identifying the businesses leading this transformation.

The 2025 edition highlights the organisations building smarter, greener, and more agile supply chains by embracing technologies like AI and automation, embedding ESG into procurement strategies, and investing in sustainable logistics and circular economy models.

The 10 Leading Companies in 2025

Walmart

Amazon

Apple

Microsoft

Toyota

Schneider Electric

Procter & Gamble

PepsiCo

Unilever

Samsung



“It gives me immense pride to publish the Top 100 Global Supply Chains and recognise the leaders building resilient, responsible networks that deliver real value for customers and communities worldwide. At BizClik, we’re proud to highlight their achievements and provide a platform that inspires the wider industry to raise the bar even higher.” Glen White, CEO & Founder, BizClik



What the Report Covers

The ranking reflects excellence across multiple areas of the procurement and supply chain sector, including:

Technology leaders – harnessing AI, predictive analytics, and digital platforms to create smarter supply chains.



– harnessing AI, predictive analytics, and digital platforms to create smarter supply chains. Sustainability champions – embedding net-zero strategies, renewable energy, and ethical sourcing into core operations.



– embedding net-zero strategies, renewable energy, and ethical sourcing into core operations. Logistics pioneers – innovating in fleet efficiency, nearshoring, multimodal transport, and supply chain resilience.



– innovating in fleet efficiency, nearshoring, multimodal transport, and supply chain resilience. Strategic procurement innovators – redefining supplier partnerships, category management, and value delivery.



– redefining supplier partnerships, category management, and value delivery. Global manufacturers – ensuring competitiveness through integrated, transparent, and resilient operations.





About Procurement & Supply Chain Magazine

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is part of BizClik’s global events portfolio and is delivered through its brands Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital. The series connects executives across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, fintech, energy, technology, and more, with events held in London, Chicago, New York, Singapore, Dubai, and beyond.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For more information, visit.

