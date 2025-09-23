From Complex to Seamless: t0ns Introduces a New Way to Trade on TON





ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- t0ns , a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the TON blockchain, today announced the upcoming launch of its protocol. The platform combines fast transactions, advanced smart routing, and a streamlined AMM design, positioning itself as a DeFi solution built for everyday users rather than just crypto professionals.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has expanded rapidly, yet many people still find it difficult to use. From confusing interfaces to unpredictable costs, the average swap remains a frustrating experience. t0ns aims to remove this friction by delivering an environment where trading feels intuitive and immediate.

At its core, t0ns is an AMM DEX (Automated Market Maker), enabling trades through liquidity pools rather than direct buyer–seller matching. This guarantees continuous liquidity and open access, with swaps executed instantly. What sets t0ns apart is its built-in smart routing engine and a design philosophy focused on clarity and simplicity.

“DeFi has delivered powerful tools, but the complexity has kept mainstream users out,” said Alex Horbov, CEO of t0ns. “Our vision with t0ns is to make swapping tokens as easy as sending a chat message. By integrating fast, efficient trading into familiar digital environments, we’re showing that decentralized finance can finally be both powerful and simple.”

A User Experience Beyond Trading

t0ns is not just about token swaps. The platform is being developed as a broader entry point into the TON ecosystem. In addition to the DEX, users will gain access to interactive quests, gamified learning modules, and community reward programs. These features are designed to educate newcomers about DeFi while rewarding active participation.

The goal is to make the experience both practical and engaging: a place where users can learn, trade, and grow together. By combining education with financial tools, t0ns helps lower the barriers that have long prevented mainstream adoption of decentralized services.

“t0ns is built with a simple philosophy: DeFi should move with you,” added Horbov. “People don’t want another complicated platform. They want finance that feels natural, useful, and even enjoyable. With TON as our backbone and an active community at the center, we’re bringing that vision to life.”

Why TON and Why Now

The TON blockchain provides the infrastructure that makes t0ns possible. With sharding-based scalability, low fees, and a growing ecosystem of applications, TON has quickly become one of the most promising environments for Web3 adoption. TON is also seamlessly integrated into Telegram — not only as a messenger, but as a broader ecosystem where businesses already operate and create added value for their products. The TON ecosystem is rapidly expanding, and more of Telegram’s 1 billion users are beginning to adopt TON not just for trading, but also for everyday utilities such as payments, digital identity, and in-app services.

t0ns is among the first projects to fully harness this potential, offering not just fast swaps but also a roadmap that blends finance, learning, and community incentives.

Looking ahead, the team is preparing for the official product launch in the coming months. Future updates will include expanded liquidity pool options, enhanced quest mechanics, and integration of social features to encourage collaboration and discovery. This evolution is designed to attract both first-time users and experienced DeFi participants, ensuring that t0ns develops into a comprehensive, user-driven hub on TON.

t0ns is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the TON blockchain and tailored for a global user base. With fast swaps, smart routing, liquidity pools, and an integrated learning platform, t0ns makes decentralized finance accessible to everyone. By blending trading with education and community engagement, the project aims to deliver a seamless DeFi experience that feels both intuitive and rewarding.

