A Practical Approach to Developing the CMC Package for Veterinary Pharmaceutical Products Online Training Course (Nov 4, 2025)

Understanding the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) requirements for veterinary pharmaceuticals is essential to support successful registration in the EU.

Regulations for CMC of veterinary pharmaceuticals are complex and are regularly updated, making pharmaceutical product development challenging. Information presented in the CMC section (Part 2) of the veterinary pharmaceutical dossier enables you to demonstrate successful pharmaceutical development and support post approval change management.

This course is designed to guide you through the essential steps in the development of the formulation and manufacturing process, in a manner that will ensure regulatory compliance for clinical trial applications and marketing authorization applications. Requirements for a range of veterinary dosage forms will be addressed with reference to guidance and legislation applied by EU regulators. Pharmaceutical development, manufacturing activities and the content of the CMC (Part 2) regulatory submission will be covered with consideration of VICH and EU provisions.

Benefits of attending

Understand the EU regulatory framework governing CMC aspects of veterinary pharmaceutical development

the EU regulatory framework governing CMC aspects of veterinary pharmaceutical development Gain a detailed review of product development steps to fulfill requirements for Development Pharmaceutics

a detailed review of product development steps to fulfill requirements for Development Pharmaceutics Confirm the manufacturing and stability protocol to meet EU regulatory expectations

the manufacturing and stability protocol to meet EU regulatory expectations Review the impact of the CMC data package on post-approval change management

the impact of the CMC data package on post-approval change management Learn from experienced CMC regulatory experts and gain an understanding of the complexities and opportunities in the development of veterinary pharmaceutical products

Who Should Attend:

This course will be beneficial to personnel in the following departments and roles:

Regulatory affairs

Quality assurance and manufacturing

Research and development

CMC technical writers

Key Topics Covered:

EU CMC guidelines for veterinary pharmaceuticals

EU legal requirements for CMC

EMA CMC guidelines

EMA Scientific Advice for CMC

Development requirements for the active substance

New substance: process development and production of clinical and regulatory batches

Supplier qualification

Transfer of test methods

Setting the specification

Development pharmaceutics - part 1 - formulation and analytical development

Dosage form selection

Excipient selection and compatibility

Preliminary stability

Antimicrobial preservatives and antioxidants

Packaging selection

Analytical method development and validation

Development pharmaceutics - part 2 - process development

Quality by Design

Scale-up pilot scale to engineering batch

Developing in-process controls

Selection of sterilization method

Process validation protocol

Manufacturing and stability considerations for EU regulations

Scheduling for submission batches

Stability protocol

Bracketing and matrixing

Part 2 - dossier and expert report preparation

Data requirements for the Part 2 dossier

Presentation of the CMC development package

Specification for starting materials

Specification for dosage form

Method validation

Shelf life and in-use shelf life

