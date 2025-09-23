MariMed’s Betty’s Eddies Spreads Importance of Cancer Screening Education and Awareness through Partnership with Keep A Breast Foundation

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betty’s Eddies™ announced its third annual collaboration with the Keep A Breast Foundation (“KAB”), furthering its commitment to breast cancer awareness, early screening education, and community support. After years of hearing from patients and consumers who have used Betty’s Eddies to help cope with treatment-related ailments, the brand is continuing its mission to spotlight the power of cannabis alongside preventative health practices. Betty’s Eddies, the award-winning, all-natural cannabis fruit chews handcrafted for specific health and wellness effects, is produced and distributed by leading multi-state cannabis operator, MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).

This year’s campaign once again features a limited-time pink package for the fan-favorite Ache Away Eddies fruit chews, available across Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware. The packaging promotes the Keep A Breast app, a free resource on Apple and Google Play that educates users on self-checking, offers risk-reduction tips, and connects directly to medical professionals when needed. Ache Away Eddies, infused with CBD, CBC, and THC, plus turmeric, piperine, and vitamin E, may help ease inflammation and aid recovery.

To amplify awareness, Betty’s Eddies will also distribute a limited number of “Betty’s Loves Boobies” bracelets and t-shirts at select dispensaries and online, while supplies last. The brand will be donating $5 from the sale of every t-shirt to KAB in support of its mission.

“Over the past three years, our partnership with Betty’s Eddies has reached thousands of new people with life-saving education around early detection and screening,” said Shaney Jo Darden, Founder of the Keep A Breast Foundation. “As cannabis continues to show promise in easing the painful side effects of cancer treatment, Betty’s Eddies remains an ideal partner in helping us expand our impact.”

In addition to its partnership with KAB, Betty’s Eddies team members will participate in multiple Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walks this October, showing support, raising awareness, and connecting directly with local communities in Maryland on Saturday, October 11, 2025, and in Massachusetts on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The Susan G. Komen Foundation focuses its work on patient navigation and advocacy, providing resources for breast cancer patients to understand the American medical system.

“Betty’s Eddies is deeply committed to promoting health and wellness and doing so in a fun, yet educational way,” said Sara Rosenfield, Brand Manager for Betty’s Eddies. "Our partnership with the Keep A Breast Foundation and our Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign is a natural extension of that commitment. We’re proud to help educate the community about the importance of prioritizing their health and contribute to ridding the world of this horrible disease, while sharing the benefits cannabis can have in providing relief.”

