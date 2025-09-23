ZenaTech Closes Tenth Acquisition of A&J Land Surveyor Inc., Expanding Drone as a Service (DaaS) to Florida’s Aviation, Utility, and Infrastructure Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of Jacksonville, Florida-based land survey and engineering firm, A&J Land Surveyor, Inc. (“A&J”). This marks a tenth acquisition for its growing Drone-as-a-Service businesses. A&J brings longstanding customer relationships and a foothold in Florida’s aviation, utility and infrastructure markets, which includes marine surveys.

“By combining the A&J team’s years of survey expertise with our AI-driven DaaS platform we have an ideal, innovative combination of building capacity and speed for accelerating drone use in airport, utility, and infrastructure surveying,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “Florida remains a strategic growth market for us with favorable year-round flying conditions, a long-standing history as an aviation hub, and diverse terrain ranging from coastlines and port areas to agricultural land, wetlands, and disaster-prone areas. This unique environment drives strong demand for aerial inspection, mapping, surveying, crop monitoring, coastal erosion tracking, and emergency response.”

Founded in 1995, A&J Land Surveyor specializes in complex surveying projects across aviation, utility, and infrastructure, with expertise in runway surveys, hangar projects, and utility development. The firm is well established in Jacksonville and has longstanding relationships with leading regional aviation and utility authorities. The transaction also brings opportunities for DaaS to expand into coastal and marine markets through hydrographic and bathymetric surveys that align with Florida’s port and shoreline development.

ZenaTech has now completed ten acquisitions toward its goal of acquiring and establishing 25 Drone-as-a-Service locations by mid-2026. The company’s DaaS model provides businesses and government customers with a flexible and convenient on-demand pay-per-use or subscription access to drone-based services for a variety of surveying, inspections, and automation of old tech or manual process. The model eliminates the need to invest in capital costs, pilots, maintenance, or regulatory compliance to benefit from drone innovation. The company is acquiring land surveying and other businesses ripe for drone innovation, to advance its national vision for a scalable, tech-enabled multiservice drone business anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) is a technology solutions company specializing in AI drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS and Quantum Computing for mission-critical business and government applications. Since 2017, the Company has leveraged its software development expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and surveying processes. With enterprise software customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, business and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented in these plus agriculture, defense, land survey, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech’s portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional operational efficiencies, precision, and cost savings. The Company operates through global offices in North America, Europe, Taiwan, and UAE, and is growing its US DaaS business and network of locations through acquisitions.

About ZenaDrone

ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures drone solutions for business and government, that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, Quantum Computing, and other software and hardware innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has grown to multifunctional AI drone solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, process automation, and defense applications. Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in the defense sector, the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management and security in the warehouse and logistics sectors, and the IQ Square is an outdoor drone designed for land surveys and inspections use in commercial and defense sectors.

Safe Harbor

This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management’s expectations and projections regarding ZenaTech’s growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “aim”, “seek”, “is/are likely to”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech’s expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech’s anticipated cash needs and it’s needs for additional financing; ZenaTech’s intention to grow the business and its operations and execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech’s expected business objectives for the next twelve months; ZenaTech’s ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech.