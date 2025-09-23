Crane NXT Expects High Single Digit Revenue Growth in its U.S. Currency Business in 2026

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial technology company, today announced it expects its U.S. Currency business to grow in the high-single-digits in 2026 based on the Federal Reserve Board’s recently published 2026 print order.

The 2026 print order projects a range of 3.8 billion to 5.1 billion in banknote demand with the volume of higher denomination banknotes (i.e., $10, $20, $50 and $100 banknotes) increasing approximately 90% at the midpoint versus 2025. This increase is partially offset by a decrease in expected volumes for lower denomination banknotes (i.e., $1, $2 and $5 banknotes).

Aaron W. Saak, Crane NXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are pleased with the significant increase in expected demand in 2026 for higher denomination banknotes containing advanced security features. Additionally, we look forward to continuing to support the U.S. Currency Program’s strategic priorities, including the currency redesign starting with the introduction of the new $10 banknote scheduled for release next year.”

Mr. Saak continued: “The expected growth in the U.S. Currency business and the continued strong performance in international markets gives us high confidence that Crane Currency is on-track for a successful 2026. Coupled with our recent announcement to acquire Antares Vision, we continue to execute our strategy to be the leading provider of trusted technology solutions that secure, detect, and authenticate our customers' most important assets. I look forward to providing additional updates on our 2026 outlook during our Q3 earnings call.”

