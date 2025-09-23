Touchless Sensing Market Size to Reach USD 26.89 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchless Sensing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Touchless Sensing Market size was valued at USD 8.60 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.89 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% during 2025-2032.”

AI-Driven Gesture Control Accelerating Touchless Sensing Adoption Multiple Industries Globally

The growing use of sophisticated human-machine interfaces (HMI) in consumer, business, and defense applications is driving the touchless sensing market. Neural input devices and AI-powered touchless wearables improve user experience, safety, and operational efficiency by enabling users to operate systems with simple gestures. These technologies are especially useful in high-stakes situations including military operations and immersive enterprise solutions because they minimize physical contact and facilitate smooth communication. The convergence of AI, gesture recognition, and touchless interfaces is increasing market potential and hastening the transition to human-device interactions that are contact-free, effective, and intuitive. The Touchless Sensing market offers significant opportunities driven by the growing demand for advanced human-machine interfaces and multi-functional sensing solutions across consumer, industrial, and smart home applications.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies AG

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

XYZ Interactive

GestureTek

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Cognitech Systems GmbH

Microchip Technology Inc.

iPROOV Limited

Elliptic Labs

Lightricity Technologies

Sony Depth Sensing Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

Samsung Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Touchless Sensing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.60 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 26.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.32% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology(Infrared (IR), Ultrasound, Capacitive / Proximity, Camera-based and RFID / NFC)

• By Product Type(Touchless Biometric Devices, Gesture-Recognition Controllers, Sanitary Equipment and Interactive Kiosks / Screens)

• By End-User Industry(Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Life-Sciences, Automotive and Transportation, BFSI and Retail and Industrial and Logistics)

• By Component(Hardware, Software and Services)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

As the main component that powers sensors, controllers, and interactive devices in a variety of applications, hardware dominates the touchless sensing market. Software segment is expanding at the fastest rate due to the growing integration of AI, machine learning, and sophisticated algorithms that improve sensor intelligence, and facilitate smooth human-machine interaction.

By Technology

The market for touchless sensing is dominated by infrared (IR) technology, which is extensively used in both consumer and commercial settings for dependable contactless interactions. On the other hand, the growing need for sophisticated human-machine interfaces and interactive gadgets that provide accurate, responsive, and smooth touchless experiences across a range of industries, capacitive/proximity technology is expanding at the quickest rate.

By Product Type

Due to their widespread use in consumer applications, healthcare, and security for smooth and hygienic user interactions, touchless biometric devices lead the market by product type. In the meantime, the growing use of gesture recognition controllers in virtual reality, gaming, and smart home systems is driving their quick expansion.

By End-User Industry

Because touchless interfaces are widely used in smartphones, wearables, and smart gadgets, Consumer Electronics leads the end-user industry in the Touchless Sensing market. In the meantime, the automotive industry is expanding at the quickest rate due to growing demand for better in-car user interfaces, contactless controls, and gesture recognition that improve modern cars' overall driving experience and safety.

North America Accounted for a Revenue Share of 44% in 2024; Europe is Expected to be the Fastest Growing in the Market During 2025-2032

North America held a 44% revenue share and dominated the touchless sensing market in 2024. Strong adoption of cutting-edge technology, the existence of significant industry players, and the high demand for touchless solutions in consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications are what propel the region to its leadership.

With a predicted CAGR of 17.12%, Europe is anticipated to have the fastest growth in the touchless sensing market between 2025 and 2032. Increased use of smart devices, automation in the healthcare and industrial sectors, and encouraging legislative frameworks are the main drivers of this expansion.

Recent News:

On Dec 10, 2024 , iProov integrated biometrics and liveness detection with Microsoft Entra ID to enable secure, passwordless workforce access across systems, terminals, and facilities, enhancing protection against identity fraud and improving user experience.

, iProov integrated biometrics and liveness detection with Microsoft Entra ID to enable secure, passwordless workforce access across systems, terminals, and facilities, enhancing protection against identity fraud and improving user experience. In Sept 2024, Apple revealed plans for future iPhones and iPads with optical touch sensors that remain functional in the presence of moisture, enhancing usability and touch accuracy in wet conditions.

