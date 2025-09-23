RYT Gathers Global Leaders at TOKEN2049 to Showcase Blockchain's Adoption

Singapore, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond the noise of market speculation, a quiet but significant shift is underway: governments and institutions are moving blockchain from experiment to essential infrastructure. This transition will take center stage at Blockchain for Nations and Institutions , a dedicated, full-day event during TOKEN2049 week in Singapore, hosted by RYT, the Layer 1 blockchain designed for real-world applications.

Taking place on Tuesday, September 30, the invite-only gathering will spotlight how governments are implementing blockchain and its impact on national infrastructure. Attendees will engage directly with senior officials from different countries, notable institutional and TradFi leaders actively deploying blockchain solutions.

Through candid panel discussions and curated networking, the event will explore the practical realities of building next-generation systems for digital identity, stablecoins, and compliance-ready payments.

“Blockchain is entering a new era, evolving from pilot projects to critical infrastructure for governments and institutions. RYT was designed from the ground up to meet these standards, with security, compliance, and scalability at its core,” said Jeff Mahony, Co-founder and Chief Architect of RYT. “At TOKEN2049, we’re convening leaders to discuss how blockchain is being built into national systems for identity, payments, and financial services.”

The urgency for this shift is clear. Today, more than 130 countries, representing 98% of global GDP, are exploring digital currencies. From Estonia’s established e-governance systems to Singapore’s Project Guardian for tokenized assets, the move to onchain infrastructure is accelerating.

Event Agenda

SESSION 1

1:00 –2:00 PM

Institutional panel – 1hr

Moderator: Mike Slatkin, CMO of RYT

Speaker 1: Jeff Mahony — Co-Founder, RYT

Speaker 2: Anurag Arjun — Co-Founder of Polygon Technologies, founder at Avail

Speaker 3: Bryn Bennett — Partner, Cybersecurity & Compliance @ Hacken

SESSION 2

3:00-4:00 PM

Government panel - 1hr

Moderator: Mike Slatkin, CMO of RYT

Speaker 1: Steve Durbin — Co-Founder, RYT

Speaker 2: Burcu Mavis — Blockchain Accelerator Lead, UNDP (United Nations Development Programme)

Speaker 3: Maj. General (R) Fida Hussain Malik — Special Advisor, International Parliamentarians' Congress



Special Guest: Mr. Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi – Commissioner, Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan



Venue & Access

The event takes place in Clarke Quay, a short MRT ride from MBS Bayfront. Capacity is limited. Request an invitation here . Confirmed media can collect passes and interview slots on site.

