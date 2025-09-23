Dayforce Announces Livestream for Dayforce Discover 2025

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce , Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that live stream registration is now open for its flagship Dayforce Discover conference, taking place October 6-9, 2025, at Wynn Las Vegas. Complementing the in-person experience, the virtual livestream will allow the global Dayforce community to connect, learn, and be inspired by the conference’s mainstage keynotes, including the Innovation Keynote.

“Dayforce Discover is where transformative innovation comes to life, sparking fresh ideas and empowering attendees to shape what’s next in the world of work,” said Eric Glass, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Dayforce. “Whether you're leading AI-powered workforce transformation or just starting your journey in HR, this is your opportunity to discover what’s possible with powerful solutions and thought leaders, partners, and customers across the Dayforce community, all pointed at enabling you to do the work you’re meant to do.”

Experience keynotes with bold ideas and real takeaways



Innovation Keynote : The show kicks off with a crowd-favorite session as Dayforce Chair and CEO David Ossip and Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer Joe Korngiebel unveil how customers can work, learn, and lead in new ways – all powered by the latest innovations from the company’s AI-powered people platform.





: The show kicks off with a crowd-favorite session as Dayforce Chair and CEO David Ossip and Chief Strategy, Product, and Technology Officer Joe Korngiebel unveil how customers can work, learn, and lead in new ways – all powered by the latest innovations from the company’s AI-powered people platform. AI Keynote : Guest speaker Salman Khan, founder of Khan Academy and leading expert on education and AI, will share his perspective on the future of personalized learning and AI in the workplace. Attendees will also hear from Dayforce customers turning AI into action, not just aspiration.





: Guest speaker Salman Khan, founder of Khan Academy and leading expert on education and AI, will share his perspective on the future of personalized learning and AI in the workplace. Attendees will also hear from Dayforce customers turning AI into action, not just aspiration. Closing Keynote: Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress, producer, and Co-CEO/Founder of PATTERN Beauty, will deliver an unforgettable and inspiring conversation about the revolutionary power of joy and why leading with joy makes work life better. She’ll also dive into the impact of joyful cultures and how to cultivate one at any organization.



Explore the Dayforce Partner Network



The Dayforce Partner Network connects Dayforce customers and prospects with expertise, solutions, and support to unlock the full value of the Dayforce platform. Comprised of three pillars – Services Delivery, Community, and Technology and Innovation – the Dayforce Partner Network streamlines implementation while delivering comprehensive solutions that maximize go-to-market efforts. With more than 70 partner organizations featured on-site and virtually, attendees will gain firsthand insights into how partners can extend solution capabilities and deliver lasting impact.

To learn more:

Register now for the in-person or virtual experience of Dayforce Discover, taking place October 6-9 at Wynn Las Vegas: www.dayforcediscover.com . All general session keynotes, including the Innovation Keynote, will be livestreamed. A replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live event, via the Investor Relations events page .

. All general session keynotes, including the Innovation Keynote, will be livestreamed. A replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live event, via the Investor Relations . Explore the full session catalog featuring keynotes, customer spotlights, and deep-dive breakouts

featuring keynotes, customer spotlights, and deep-dive breakouts Read about Dayforce Discover sponsors



About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

Hyeri Kim

347-572-9564

Hyeri.Kim@Dayforce.com