BD² and CareEvolution Partner to Provide New Digital Tool to Support Bipolar Disorder Study Participants

Washington, D.C., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder (BD2) and CareEvolution announced a new digital platform, BD2 Connect, designed to streamline data collection and insights for participants and their care teams in the BD2 Integrated Network.

The BD² Integrated Network is a collaborative research and clinical care model that combines a traditional longitudinal cohort study of 4,000 participants and a learning health network to iteratively improve outcomes for people with bipolar disorder. Clinical sites have accelerated recruitment, with more than 750 individuals already participating in the study.

Through BD2 Connect, study participants can organize their electronic health records, connect wearable activity trackers, answer surveys and see how their answers change over the course of participation in the study. This resource will build on CareEvolution’s long history of improving the participant experience and retention across several research studies.

“Our partnership with CareEvolution is an important part of our efforts to accelerate the translation of research insights into better care and improved outcomes for people living with bipolar disorder,” said Emily Baxi, PhD, program director of the BD² Integrated Network and a director at the Milken Institute. “Through BD² Connect, participants and their care teams will have access to essential data and records that enhance the care experience and offer actionable insights. This will deepen our understanding of the complexities of bipolar disorder and help us improve diagnosis, treatment, and lives.”

The BD2 Connect platform joins a growing suite of tools that BD² Integrated Network study participants can access. Through BD2’s partnership with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), participants can access peer support and other evidenced-based wellness tools, designed to improve their experience and well-being, while also allowing researchers to examine their effects on care and study retention.

“We’re honored to collaborate with Milken Institute to accelerate the critical work of the inspired researchers across the BD² Integrated Network,” said Vik Kheterpal, MD, Principal at CareEvolution. “Our digital participant-friendly tools reduce the burden of participation and streamline the research process that can lead to more quickly improving lives.”

###

About BD²: Breakthrough Discoveries for thriving with Bipolar Disorder is the first organization focused on funding and advancing research and care for bipolar disorder on a global scale. Our collaborative, open-science approach is designed to transform and shorten the time it takes for scientific breakthroughs to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the tens of millions of people with bipolar disorder. The BD² Discovery Grants, Brain Omics, Genetics Platforms, and the Integrated Network are designed to share data, methods, and resources across initiatives and the bipolar disorder research community. For more information, please visit bipolardiscoveries.org.



About CareEvolution: We Connect Healthcare. MyDataHelps®, our digital clinical trials platform, accelerates healthcare innovation by empowering researchers to configure and launch studies in hours. We enable anyone, anywhere to be able to participate in research using participant centric design that integrates surveys, wearable and sensor data, EHR connectivity, and participant engagement tools to generate robust real-world longitudinal data. Trusted by over 2.5 million participants enrolled in longitudinal initiatives sponsored by health systems, academic institutions, life science companies, foundations, and public health agencies, CareEvolution advances precision health and helps close critical gaps in our collective understanding of complex conditions. For more information please visit careevolution.com.