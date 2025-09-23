ALPINE WHITE brings Brazil its first peroxide-free dental whitening strips

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALPINE WHITE, the Swiss oral-care company known for blending science and tradition in innovation, announces the launch in Brazil of its at-home dental-whitening portfolio. Developed in Switzerland, the Whitening Strips use peroxy-acid (PAP) technology with no peroxide, introducing the first professional-level, clinically tested alternative in the country. Inspired by the purity and trust of the Alps, the products were created to deliver visible results in just three days, with comfort and day-to-day convenience.

“Brazil has been waiting for a truly gentle at-home whitening solution that works without peroxide,” says Hannes Ruh, LATAM Director at ALPINE WHITE. “With our PAP-based Whitening Strips, we’re proud to be the first to bring a peroxide-free alternative to market – meeting Brazilian expectations for efficacy and comfort – now available in more than 2,000 points of sale and growing.”

Based on Switzerland-developed, patented PAP formulas, the Whitening Strips remove stains and help protect enamel without releasing hydrogen peroxide. The technology is supported by published scientific studies demonstrating PAP’s whitening efficacy, with a free-radical-free mechanism designed specifically to reduce sensitivity.

Clinically tested and ANVISA-approved

ALPINE WHITE’s Brazilian portfolio has been clinically tested and fully complies with ANVISA regulations. All products were formulated and evaluated in clinical studies prior to undergoing the tests required for approval in Brazil. In the country, ANVISA regulates dental whitening agents and restricts direct-to-consumer sales of products containing hydrogen peroxide; ALPINE WHITE’s peroxide-free, PAP-based Whitening Strips therefore offer a safe, regulated option for at-home whitening.

(ANVISA registrations: 25351.136847/2023-77; 25351.137039/2023-27; 25351.137043/2023-95; 25351.137040/2023-51.)

Where to buy

ALPINE WHITE is now available at leading Brazilian retailers, including:

São Paulo (capital & interior): Drogaria Iguatemi, Raia, Drogasil, Soneda

Drogaria Iguatemi, Raia, Drogasil, Soneda Rio de Janeiro: Drogaria Discover, Zona Sul

Drogaria Discover, Zona Sul Minas Gerais: Raia, Drogasil

Raia, Drogasil Paraná, Santa Catarina & Rio Grande do Sul: Farmácias São João, Drogaria Discover

Farmácias São João, Drogaria Discover Online (nationwide): Glam and NuSpace



Products are available across multiple partners – including Droga Raia, Drogasil, Farmácias São João, Drogaria Iguatemi, Glam, and NuSpace – and distribution continues to expand nationwide.

Brazil launch lineup

Whitening Strips : peroxide-free strips with peroxy-acid (PAP) technology that restore teeth’s natural whiteness; visible results in just 3 days.

: peroxide-free strips with peroxy-acid (PAP) technology that restore teeth’s natural whiteness; visible results in just 3 days. Whitening Strips Sensitive : the same at-home whitening proposition, in a formula tailored for even more sensitive teeth.

: the same at-home whitening proposition, in a formula tailored for even more sensitive teeth. Complementary items include: Whitening Foam and Charcoal Powder for daily care.



“Brazil is one of the most dynamic oral-care markets in the world,” Ruh adds. “By offering peroxide-free whitening that’s easy to use and aligned with ANVISA regulations, we give consumers a true option to maintain a naturally white, healthy-looking smile at home.”

About ALPINE WHITE

Founded in 2014 in Switzerland, ALPINE WHITE was created to bring the scientific precision and purity associated with the Swiss Alps to oral care. The brand develops patented PAP whitening systems that span both professional solutions (in dental clinics across Europe) and options for home use. Inspired by the bright, fresh image of the Swiss mountains, ALPINE WHITE offers products that effectively remove stains to restore the smile’s natural shade while helping to protect enamel.

With formulas developed and tested in Switzerland, every product reflects a commitment to quality, innovation, and safety – making dental whitening accessible to an ever-growing number of people. Efficacy has been confirmed in dentist-supervised clinical studies, ensuring visible, reliable results without compromising comfort.