Vanderbilt Report: Full Alliance Group helps Power Hypochlorous Acid’s Breakout from Hospitals to the Global Consumer Market

BRISTOL, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once relegated to the back rooms of hospitals, hypochlorous acid (HOCl) is rapidly becoming one of the most disruptive platform chemicals of the decade and Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is helping lead that charge through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aquaox Pure Solutions.

This transformation from sterile disinfectant to multi-industry powerhouse is redefining how a single molecule can scale across healthcare, consumer wellness, veterinary, and agricultural markets.

From Hospital Hallways to Consumer Hands

HOCl spent decades as a hospital staple, reliable, effective, and often overlooked. But with recent advances in on-site generation and contract manufacturing, it’s now reaching everyday consumers at scale.

The global HOCl market surged from $8.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit $11.80 billion by 2034, fueled by explosive growth in wellness, skincare, and animal care applications.

“Few chemicals cross industry boundaries this fast,” said a company spokesperson. “HOCl isn’t just a disinfectant anymore, it’s a platform.”

Consumer Wellness: A Viral Shift

TikTok trends and medical endorsements have catapulted HOCl into the mainstream. Alcohol-free face sprays like JUSSPRAY™, produced by Aquaox, are resonating with health-conscious consumers looking for gentle, dermatologist-approved alternatives.

Board-certified vascular surgeon Dr. Richard M. Goldfarb called the brand “Doctor Recommended and Doctor Approved,” lending critical credibility to HOCl’s consumer expansion.

With consumers demanding cleaner, safer, and sustainable wellness products, HOCl’s natural origin and antimicrobial efficacy have made it a go-to choice, especially in skincare, wound care, and home sanitation.

Beyond Humans: Veterinary & Agricultural Expansion

HOCl’s evolution didn’t stop at skincare. Farmers and veterinarians now use HOCl to treat wounds, clean surgical sites, and replace antibiotics in livestock operations. Organic farms have embraced it for its safety profile and environmental benefits.

Aquaox recently secured its first European agricultural contract for livestock umbilical cord care in Spain, a major validation of the molecule’s global veterinary potential.

Its 90x efficacy over bleach and non-toxic nature make it ideal for sustainable farming, which continues to be a fast-growing global priority.

Manufacturing at Scale

Behind this expansion is Aquaox’s robust contract manufacturing infrastructure. The company’s Tampa, FL facility recently produced over 155,000 units in a single quarter, spanning everything from 2 oz travel sprays to gallon-size industrial containers.

This scale enables rapid deployment across sectors, whether targeting retail consumers, institutional buyers, or international distributors.

About Vanderbilt Report

Vanderbilt Report is a financial news and content platform. The information contained in this release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered an offer to buy or sell securities. All material is provided “as is” without any warranty of any kind.

Media Contact

Kristen Owens

info@vanderbiltreport.com

Disclosure:

This press release is a paid communication. Vanderbilt Report (a property of AB Holdings, LLC) has received compensation from the company or a third party for the preparation and distribution of this content. The information herein should not be construed as investment advice. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.