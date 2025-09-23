TruLegal and ICAAD Deepen Partnership to Expand Pro Bono Pathways for Legal Technology Professionals Advancing Human Rights

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal, the AI-powered partner for trusted legal talent, today announced the continued expansion of its partnership with the International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination (ICAAD). Building on the momentum of TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) 2024 announcement, the collaboration is delivering a steady cadence of pro bono roles for legal technology professionals through TruLegal’s job board—connecting mission-driven experts with ICAAD’s high-impact initiatives at the intersection of technology and human rights.



Since launching the partnership in 2024, TruLegal has mobilized its recruitment teams, marketing engine, and custom in-house AI technology to accelerate awareness and engagement around ICAAD’s projects. Together, the organizations are channeling the skills of legal technologists into efforts that help dismantle systemic inequities, strengthen justice institutions, and scale data-informed reform—spanning initiatives like TrackGBV (Tracking Gender-Based Violence) as well as ICAAD’s emerging GenAI tools.



“As a community, we’re inviting legal technologists who want their skills to matter beyond the billable hour. Together with ICAAD, TruLegal is opening clear, pro bono pathways where AI, data, and product expertise can directly advance human rights,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TruLegal.



“TruLegal helped us reach dedicated, values-driven volunteers who became an extension of our lean team. Their contributions—from web development to data process improvements—boosted our capacity and timelines, and several chose to continue longer term, which speaks to the strength of the match,” said Jyoti Diwan, Director – Data Analytics and Insights at ICAAD.



“We’re seeking dedicated individuals who want their expertise to make a real-world impact. Whether you can commit for a short sprint or a longer engagement, you’ll be working on GenAI projects at the forefront of technology and human rights. These roles offer the chance to apply your technical skills to dismantle systemic inequities, improve justice systems, and stand alongside a global team committed to equity, accountability, and innovation,” Diwan added.



TruLegal and ICAAD will continue to post new opportunities for volunteers across AI/ML, natural language processing, data engineering, analytics, product, and web development. Legal technology professionals interested in contributing to this work can engage with TruLegal’s job board and talent community for forthcoming roles supporting ICAAD’s programs.



This ongoing collaboration underscores TruLegal’s and ICAAD’s shared commitment to social justice, community engagement, and technology-enabled solutions that deliver measurable, real-world change.

About ICAAD



The International Center for Advocates Against Discrimination (ICAAD) is a human rights advocacy and innovation center equipping those most harmed by systemic inequity with tools to drive structural change. We partner with governments, civil society, and marginalized communities to advance data-informed reforms that make justice systems more equitable, efficient, and transparent. We're a small but globally connected team tackling entrenched human rights challenges with bold, technology-driven solutions. Our impact is powered by pro bono partners whose expertise turns ideas into tools that are faster, more scalable, and built for real-world change.



From the TrackGBV Data Dashboard—the first judicial bias dataset in the Pacific—to a report of justice sector gaps in Jamaica and Grenada, we design solutions collaboratively with everyone in the justice ecosystem. This approach ensures stronger adoption, greater ownership, and measurable impact. Now, we’re developing GenAI-powered tools like ImpartialAI and RightsNavigator, proving that lean, focused teams supported by skilled volunteers can deliver groundbreaking solutions that empower survivors, strengthen justice institutions, and scale globally.

About TruLegal



TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) leverages AI-powered analytics and data-driven market intelligence to transform how corporate legal teams and Am Law 200 firms find top, trusted talent. With a network of more than 100,000 professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal has successfully placed thousands of attorneys, legal operations, data privacy, and technology specialists. For more than a decade, TruLegal has helped clients reduce complexity, accelerate outcomes, and focus on high-value work—delivering the talent that fuels success today and prepares teams for tomorrow.



