General Oncology Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class medicines for metastatic cancers, today announced the formalization of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB brings together world-renowned leaders in oncology research and clinical care to guide General Oncology’s mission of transforming cancer treatments through innovative science and patient-centered solutions.

“I am delighted to have such a superb group of scientific and medical experts to help guide us in our mission to develop improved therapies for the treatment and cure of metastatic cancer and other proliferative diseases,” said Jeff Glazier, Chief Executive Officer of General Oncology.

Members of the General Oncology Scientific Advisory Board include:

Eileen O’Reilly, M.D. , Winthrop Rockefeller Endowed Chair of Medical Oncology; Co-Director, Medical Initiatives, David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. O’Reilly is an internationally recognized leader in gastrointestinal oncology, with a focus on pancreatic cancer and innovative clinical trial design. Profile





, Winthrop Rockefeller Endowed Chair of Medical Oncology; Co-Director, Medical Initiatives, David M. Rubenstein Center for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. O’Reilly is an internationally recognized leader in gastrointestinal oncology, with a focus on pancreatic cancer and innovative clinical trial design. Profile Sergio Giralt, M.D. , Deputy Division Head, Division of Hematologic Malignancies; Melvin Berlin Family Chair in Multiple Myeloma; Chief Medical Officer, MSK Direct, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Giralt is a global authority in hematologic malignancies and stem cell transplantation, with extensive experience in advancing patient care and clinical research. Profile





, Deputy Division Head, Division of Hematologic Malignancies; Melvin Berlin Family Chair in Multiple Myeloma; Chief Medical Officer, MSK Direct, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Giralt is a global authority in hematologic malignancies and stem cell transplantation, with extensive experience in advancing patient care and clinical research. Profile Richard Champlin, M.D. , Professor of Medicine, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; former Chair, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy; Hall Jonathan Debusk Distinguished Chair in Cancer Research. Dr. Champlin is a pioneer in stem cell and cellular therapies, with a legacy of leadership in translational and clinical oncology. Profile





, Professor of Medicine, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; former Chair, Department of Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy; Hall Jonathan Debusk Distinguished Chair in Cancer Research. Dr. Champlin is a pioneer in stem cell and cellular therapies, with a legacy of leadership in translational and clinical oncology. Profile Demetrios Vavvas, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Retina Service, Massachusetts Eye and Ear; Solman and Libe Friedman Professor of Ophthalmology; Co-Director of the Ocular Regenerative Medicine Institute. Dr. Vavvas is a distinguished clinician-scientist specializing in proliferative diseases of the eye and translational research. Profile





The SAB will work closely with General Oncology’s leadership team to identify new therapeutic targets, optimize clinical development strategies for the company’s pipeline—including GO-4 for BRCA-mutated cancers—and advise on the highest scientific and ethical standards across all programs.

About General Oncology, Inc.

General Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering first-in-class medicines for metastatic cancers and other proliferative diseases. The company is developing GO-4, an investigational therapy for metastatic cancers, currently completing the phase 1 SHARON trial (NCT04150042) for metastatic cancers in the setting of a BRCA1/2 or PALB2 mutation. With a commitment to innovation, General Oncology is focused on advancing transformative therapies for cancer patients. For more information about General Oncology, please visit www.generaloncology.com.

