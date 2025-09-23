BugBug: Leading Test Automation Software Launches 14-Day Free Trial

Tarnowskie Góry, Poland, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BugBug by TestRevolution Sp. z o.o., a leading low-code end-to-end test automation platform for Chromium-based browsers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 14-day free trial for testers and developers to experience how its reliable and modern end-to-end testing for web apps is powerful but simple to use and helps to improve their work.



As traditional testing tools are too complex and expensive, and maintaining scripted tests takes too much time. BugBug reduces the barrier to entry by making test automation simple, accessible, and affordable—without compromising on power. The new free trial enables users to demo the advanced BugBug Test Automation Software features to discover which plan, ranging from Free, Pro, to business, is the best for their unique business needs.



Catering to users worldwide from over 50 countries but with a focus on the United States, BugBug has become renowned as the easiest to use test automation tool on the QA market. Strategically designed for both non-technical and technical users, like QA engineers, testers, developers, and SaaS teams who want to automate testing without relying on writing code, the test automation platform enables small to mid-sized businesses to access reliable test coverage without the overhead of a large QA department.



BugBug is a lightweight, automated testing tool specifically designed to reduce the complexity of test automation. Unlike many alternatives that require heavy setup, coding knowledge, or expensive onboarding, BugBug focuses on speed, usability, and affordability, with options for powerful features like automatic selectors, variables, and custom JavaScript actions when needed.



User-friendly, intuitive, and efficient, BugBug provides support throughout the software development lifecycle—from early prototyping to production, the tool delivers continuous testing in agile workflows, where fast feedback and adaptability are crucial. With coverage across the full testing scope offering:

End-to-end testing

Functional testing

UI testing

Regression testing

The Test Automation for QA delivers an easy-to-use record-and-replay test creation via a Chrome extension, plus Edit & Rewind for rapid iteration. The low-code platform enables teams to run tests locally or in the cloud, integrate with CI/CD tools (GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Zapier, webhooks), and collaborate with unlimited users on shared projects, from generating PDF reports to sending Slack/email alerts.



Additional features of the Test Automation for Developers include:



Hassle-Free Start: No setup is needed. All users simply need to install the Chrome Extension to experience a fast and hassle-free start with the web test recorder.



Record and Play: Click through an app, and BugBug’s test recorder creates the test automatically.



Edit and Rewind: Adjust test steps and restart execution from any point.



Run Anywhere: Execute tests locally or in the cloud.



Integrate Easily: Works with CI/CD pipelines and team workflows.



Affordable Pricing: With a flat subscription with a startup-friendly discount, BugBug is the ideal Test Automation for Product Managers.



BugBug encourages testers and developers to take advantage of its 14-day free trial of advanced features by visiting BugBug Pricing via the website today to experience a test automation tool that combines ease of use with flexibility, focusing on speed, clarity, and reliability.



About BugBug



Launched in 2019. BugBug (by TestRevolution Sp. z o.o.) is a low-code end-to-end test automation platform for Chromium-based web applications. It enables record-and-replay test creation via a Chrome extension, plus Edit & Rewind for rapid iteration. Teams run tests locally or in the cloud, integrate with CI/CD (GitHub Actions, GitLab, Jenkins, Bitbucket, Zapier, webhooks), and collaborate with unlimited users, shared projects, PDF reports, and Slack/email alerts. Designed for E2E, UI, functional, and regression testing across modern SPAs (React/Angular/Vue) and HTTP/REST flows, BugBug aims to combine intuitive usability with reliability and efficiency for small and mid-sized SaaS teams.



More Information



To learn more about BugBug and the launch of its 14-day free trial, please visit the website at https://bugbug.io/.



https://thenewsfront.com/bugbug-leading-test-automation-software-launches-14-day-free-trial/