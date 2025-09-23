OFA Launches QikBIM On Schedule, Opens Global Trial Enrollment for Architecture Firms

OFA proudly announces the launch of QikBIM, in collaboration with Alan To AI Consultancy Co., now open for registration and pilot testing by architectural design firms worldwide. This leap forward is expected to reduce the time and labor costs of architectural design, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency and innovation in the industry.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq: OFAL) (“OFA” or “the Company”), a leader in AI-driven architectural technologies, today announced the successful, on-schedule launch of its product QikBIM.

The launch of QikBIM represents a major milestone for OFA, as the platform is now available in a functionable version ready for pilot testing. Architectural firms worldwide are encouraged to register through the QikBIM website ( linked here ), where they can complete a form to determine if they qualify as candidates for participation in the global trial program.

This important step follows the successful completion of Phase 2 of development, underscoring OFA’s ability to execute on schedule and deliver according to plan. By opening enrollment, OFA aims to identify leading firms that can benefit from early access to QikBIM’s capabilities and contribute feedback that will help refine the platform ahead of wider release.

About QikBIM

Traditional BIM processes often require design teams to manually construct and input highly detailed architectural, structural, and building services data—a time-consuming and error-prone effort. QikBIM redefines this approach. Leveraging OFA’s advanced AI platform, QikBIM generates building information modeling (BIM) models directly from basic building plans, general structural layouts, and key mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) parameters.

This innovative approach allows architectural, structural, and engineering professionals to accelerate workflows, reduce human input errors, and unlock new efficiencies in digital design. With QikBIM, firms can move from concept to BIM-ready model faster than ever before, setting new standard for innovation in the industry.

"The successful completion of Phase 2 and the launch of a functionable pilot version of QikBIM marks a defining moment for OFA and for the industry," says Larry Wong, CEO of OFA. "We are excited to welcome firms into our global trial program and to work closely with qualified participants as we continue shaping the future of digital design."

About OFA Group

OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, provides comprehensive architectural services, including design and fit out services for commercial and residential buildings. The Company’s mission is to leverage its expertise in architectural design to maximize the potential of every property, ensuring that its unique attributes are highlighted and enhanced. At the forefront of architectural innovation, the Company is developing proprietary AI technologies that aims to enhance the Company’s architectural design services by integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence with human expertise. The Company is committed to innovation, efficiency, and scalability at the intersection of architectural excellence and technological advancement. https://investor.ofacorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the functionality, availability, adoption, and potential impact of QikBIM; the timing and success of pilot testing; the participation of qualified architectural firms; and OFA’s ability to continue advancing its technology according to its development roadmap.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of OFA to attract and enroll qualified firms for pilot testing; the outcomes of such trials; the pace of product development and integration; changes in market demand or competitive products; regulatory and compliance requirements; and other risks detailed from time to time in OFA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. OFA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

In the event of any discrepancies between the actual functionality or performance of the system and descriptions, claims, or representations made in media, advertising, or promotional materials, the actual system functionality shall prevail. Users acknowledge and agree that OFA shall bear no liability for reliance on promotional content that differs from the system’s real-world use.

Investor & Media:

CORE IR

(212) 655-0924

info@ofacorp.com