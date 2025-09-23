Julius Clinical Welcomes Bassem Saleh as Chief Executive Officer

Zeist, The Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julius Clinical, a leading clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) with deep therapeutic expertise in CNS and Cardiometabolic diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bassem Saleh as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Saleh brings extensive leadership experience from both large and mid-sized clinical CROs, most recently serving as CEO of TFS HealthScience. Throughout his career, he has successfully led organizations through expansive international growth, mergers and acquisitions and the development of specialized therapeutic business units in CNS, Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Oncology. His expertise in structuring operations around specific therapeutic areas aligns closely with Julius Clinical’s ambitious growth strategy in CNS, Cardiometabolic and rare diseases.

“I am excited to join Julius Clinical. With its strong scientific heritage and operational agility, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality, flexible clinical trials for both biotech and pharma across Europe and North America. As treatments become increasingly personalized, the industry is in greater need of mid-sized, therapeutically focused global CROs. Julius Clinical’s operating model, combining deep scientific expertise, effective site networks, strong customer partnerships, and global reach, positions us well to lead in this space. Supported by our talented team, I see tremendous opportunity to expand our global presence, deepen therapeutic expertise, and leverage advanced technologies to help our customers bring better treatments to patients worldwide,” said Bassem Saleh.

Daniel Spasic, Chairman of the Board, Julius Clinical, commented, “I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Bassem over the years. His extensive experience leading and scaling global clinical CROs, combined with his deep understanding of industry dynamics and the needs of our biotech and pharma partners, positions him to contribute meaningfully to Julius Clinical’s long-term growth. In addition, his medical background aligns perfectly with our deep scientific roots, further strengthening our commitment to advancing clinical research worldwide with our clients.”

Julius Clinical operates across Europe and North America, managing global Phase I–III and real-world evidence (RWE) clinical trials with a focus on CNS, Cardiometabolic, and rare diseases. The company is recognized for its scientific expertise, quality-driven delivery model, and world-leading site networks with key opinion leaders. With the support of private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, Julius Clinical is actively expanding its global footprint and strengthening partnerships with biotech and pharmaceutical clients worldwide.

Martijn Wallert, who has led Julius Clinical as CEO since June 2021, will continue supporting the company in his new role as Board Advisor.

About Julius Clinical

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Zeist, The Netherlands, Julius Clinical is a leading clinical CRO specializing in central nervous system, cardio-metabolic, renal, and rare diseases. With over 400 clinical trials recruiting more than 300,000 subjects globally, Julius Clinical combines scientiﬁc leadership, operational excellence, and a global network of research sites to deliver tailored solutions for biotech- and midsized pharma customers. For more information, visit https:// www.juliusclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

