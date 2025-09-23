Premier Truck Rental Unveils Evolved Mission, Vision, Core Values and Customer Promise

Fort Wayne, IN, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom fleet truck and trailer rental provider, announces the launch of its evolved mission, vision, values, and customer promise.

At the heart of PTR are four driving pillars:

Our Mission : We equip the industries that build, move, and power North America’s infrastructure – one fleet at a time.

: We equip the industries that build, move, and power North America’s infrastructure – one fleet at a time. Our Vision : We are transforming a new standard in rentals that fuels growth, empowers people, and reshapes North America’s infrastructure.

: We are transforming a new standard in rentals that fuels growth, empowers people, and reshapes North America’s infrastructure. Our Core Values : DRIVE- Dedication to Customers, Reimagine Daily, Integrity Always, Value People First, and Execute with Ownership

: DRIVE- Dedication to Customers, Reimagine Daily, Integrity Always, Value People First, and Execute with Ownership Our Customer Promise: We treat your fleet challenges like our own – delivering tailored solutions, fast responses, and dedicated service to keep your projects moving forward.

“These updates run deep. Over the last 11 years, we’ve built a strong foundation and genuine culture of putting customers at the front of our decisions. This commitment is about reinforcing who we are and what we stand for – our prioritization of people, our drive to reimagine daily, and our promise to fuel purpose through meaningful partnerships that will raise the bar in fleet rentals,” says Jason Gold, CEO of Premier Truck Rental.

By refining its mission, vision, values, and customer promise, PTR is setting a higher standard for partnership and service—one that reflects the company’s past success while positioning it for continued impact in building and supporting North America’s critical infrastructure.

Visit PTR’s new website at https://rentptr.com/about/about-ptr to learn more about PTR’s new mission, vision, values, and customer promise.



About Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is a trusted fleet solutions provider committed to precision, reliability, and customer-first service. With more than 30 years of industry expertise and over a decade under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from headquarters in Indiana and Texas, supporting projects nationwide.

Recognized three years in a row on NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America, PTR specializes in custom work trucks and trailers designed to meet the unique needs of construction and utility contractors. Our mission is simple: Equip the industries that build, move, and power America’s infrastructure — one fleet at a time.

At PTR, we treat your fleet challenges like our own — delivering tailored solutions, fast responses, and dedicated service to keep your projects moving forward.

Attachment