MACOM to Showcase High Speed Connectivity Solutions at ECOC 2025

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its latest analog connectivity solutions at Stand C3419 during the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) in Copenhagen, Denmark from September 29 to October 1, 2025.

MACOM’s connectivity portfolio spans a broad range of optical and copper-based technologies supporting leading edge data speeds, including lasers, modulator and laser drivers, linear equalizers, optical clock recovery (OCR) modules, post amplifiers, photodiodes, transimpedance amplifiers, high speed receiver modules and advanced clock and data recovery integrated circuits (ICs). These offerings are engineered to support demanding applications across data center, AI/ML, telecom and networking infrastructures.

What to Expect at ECOC 2025: MACOM will host live demonstrations and present advanced semiconductor solutions that are helping to shape the future of high-speed connectivity. Highlights include:

3.2T Transmit Capabilities: Next generation solutions enabling 400G per lane data rates over single mode fiber (SMF).

1.6T Technologies: Featuring MACOM's portfolio of 200G per lane solutions including photodetectors, TIAs, laser drivers, chip stack receive side optical assemblies and active copper cable (ACC) equalizer products.

PCIe 6.0 Optical: Showcasing fiber-based PCIe for low latency, long reach applications.

100G LPO Ecosystem: Demonstrating interoperability of a complete DSP-free 100G per lane solution with leading equipment and module suppliers.

SFP112 Fronthaul Solutions: Presenting a full LPO SFP112 solution for fronthaul applications.

ECOC 2025 Information: Venue: Bella Center, Copenhagen, Denmark Date/Time: Monday, September 29: 9:30 to 17:00

Tuesday, September 30: 9:30 to 17:00

Wednesday, October 1: 9:00 to 16:00

For more information about ECOC 2025, visit here.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

