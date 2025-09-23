National Healthcareer Association Celebrates Inaugural HOSA Patient Care Technician Competition

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Healthcareer Association (NHA), an Ascend Learning brand and the leading provider of learning solutions, certifications, and career development for allied health professionals—proudly celebrates the successful conclusion of the first-ever HOSA-Future Health Professionals Patient Care Technician (PCT) competition, a new competitive event launched last fall to prepare students for real-world roles in patient care.

A total of 1,140 students across the country participated in the PCT competitive event, with 28 states hosting the event at their State Leadership Conferences. Fifty-two students, including 47 secondary (high school) students and 5 postsecondary/collegiate students, qualified to move on to the HOSA International Leadership Conference (ILC) in June. These finalists demonstrated clinical skills, safety protocols, and professional judgment across simulated health care scenarios judged by industry experts.

“It’s heartening to see so many motivated students explore the PCT pathway, develop real-world skills, and move toward a rewarding health care career,” said Kathy Hunter, Segment Leader for NHA. “Patient care technicians are on the front lines of health care, yet many facilities are facing critical shortages. We’re honored to be part of the solution to help build the talent pipeline through meaningful experiences, like this competitive event, that bridge classroom learning and clinical readiness.”

"Our partnership with the National Healthcareer Association represents a shared commitment to developing the next generation of healthcare leaders," said Bergen Morehouse, Executive Director of HOSA-Future Health Professionals. "The new Patient Care Technician competition is a perfect embodiment of HOSA's mission, providing HOSA members with invaluable, hands-on experience in a critical-need profession. We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of its inaugural year and look forward to continuing to build this vital talent pipeline together."

The event consisted of two rounds. The first round was a written test covering topics such as patient care, infection control, phlebotomy, and electrocardiogram (EKG) administration. The second round is an assessment of hands-on, patient-facing skills.

Support for HOSA’s PCT competition is part of NHA’s broader mission to elevate allied health careers and support students with certification pathways that lead to success in high-demand, high-impact jobs.

“Competing in the Patient Care Technician event pushed me to grow in ways I didn’t expect,” said Kayleigh Ann Heffernan, a nursing student at North Dakota State University and postsecondary winner of the inaugural PCT competition. “Even with prior experience as a practicing PCT, I had to revisit skills I don’t use every day and really focus on building my confidence. The competition reminded me why I love working in pediatrics – connecting with patients, explaining what’s happening, and helping them through tough moments.”

“The PCT competition helped bridge the gap between the classroom and the real world,” said Ashley Jennings, a recent graduate of Gulf Shores High School in Gulf Shores, Alabama and one of the top finishers in the high school competition. “My NHA coursework gave me a solid foundation, and HOSA pushed me to apply those skills under pressure. That experience—and the support from my advisor—gave me the confidence to step into my role as a patient care technician shortly after graduation. Competing confirmed that this is what I’m meant to do, and I’m excited to keep moving forward toward my goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.”

“What was great about the competition was that it was a chance to apply everything I’d learned in the classroom and on the job,” said Brenda Thomas, national PCT competitive event winner and recent graduate from Copperas Cove High School in Copperas Cove, Texas. “Because I was already pursuing my PCT certification through NHA, I felt prepared—but the real value was learning how to bring empathy and emotional care into every skill. Competing confirmed my decision to become a geriatric nurse and showed me just how meaningful bedside care can be.”

NHA congratulates all competitive event participants and thanks the HOSA advisors, judges, and educators who helped make the inaugural year a success. With growing demand for patient care technicians nationwide, NHA remains committed to building access and awareness for students and institutions preparing the next generation of health care providers.

A full list of this year’s HOSA winners is available here. Students and advisors interested in the upcoming 2026 competition can sign up for further updates and information at https://info.nhanow.com/hosa-pct-competition.

About the National Healthcareer Association

NHA is building the next generation of allied health professionals. Since 1989, we have helped over 1.25 million people access a better future in healthcare. From innovative learning solutions to certification and career development, we partner with individuals, educators, and employers to elevate the learning experience, ensure practice and career readiness and drive positive outcomes for the industry, allied health professionals, and ultimately patients. For more information, visit www.nhanow.com.

About HOSA–Future Health Professionals

HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration, and experience. Learn more at www.hosa.org.

About Ascend Learning

Ascend Learning is a leading healthcare and learning technology company. With products that span the learning continuum, Ascend Learning focuses on high-growth careers in a range of industries, with a special focus on healthcare and other licensure-driven occupations. Ascend Learning products, from testing to certification, are used by physicians, emergency medical professionals, nurses, allied health professionals, certified personal trainers, financial advisors, skilled trades professionals and insurance brokers. Learn more at www.ascendlearning.com.



Media Contact

Sarah Feagan

sfeagan@schmidtpa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93f72ab5-15a8-49f1-be2e-d7b3fc833bb8