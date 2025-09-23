Miata Metals Intersects 3.04 g/t Gold over 35.6 metres, Including 4.95 g/t Gold over 14.6 metres at the Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from holes 25DDH-SEL-032 and 033 drilled into the Jons Trend, at its Sela Creek Gold Project (“Sela Creek” or the “Project”) in Suriname.

Drill hole 25DDH-SEL-033 has delivered the strongest intercept on the Project to date, returning 35.6 metres at 3.04 g/t gold from 69.0 m with multiple high-grade sub-intervals. In addition, hole 25DDH-SEL-032 returned 36.8 metres of 1.71 g/t gold from 92.7 m and a lesser zone of mineralization confirming the presence of stacked zones, and reinforcing the continuity of mineralization at Jons Trend.

Highlights

Miata has intercepted wide zones of mineralization in holes 25DDH-SEL-032 and25DDH-SEL-033

These holes indicate two stacked mineralized lenses with potential for additional parallel zones

25DDH-SEL-033 yielded an intercept of 35.6 m of 3.04 g/t gold from 69.0 m 1 , including: 14.6 m of 4.95 g/t gold from 90.0 m , including 3.0 m of 8.93 g/t gold from 99.0 m

, including: 25DDH-SEL-032 yielded an intercept of 36.8 m of 1.71 g/t gold from 92.7 m 1 , including: 16.1 m at 2.82 g/t gold from 104.4 m , including 5.0 m of 4.84 g/t gold from 107.0 m

, including: Drilling at Jons Trend indicates a shallow-plunging zone of mineralization that is continuous for several hundred metres of strike

Jons Trend is one of four prospects identified and successfully drill tested to date within the central mineralised corridor at Sela Creek, including Puma and Golden Hand

“These intercepts are a breakthrough for Sela Creek, delivering wide and continuous zones of gold mineralization at our Jons Trend target, which hosts the largest artisanal pit at Sela Creek3,” stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. “Hole 25DDH-SEL-033 returned 35.6 m of 3.04 g/t gold, the widest and best-mineralized intercept ever drilled at Sela Creek. With assays pending from six additional holes at Jons Trend, we are confident in this target’s ability to continue demonstrating its prospectivity. We are evaluating Jons Trend as a potential open-pit opportunity2, and the presence of a second, lesser intercept in hole 25DDH-SEL-032 suggests the potential for additional parallel zones. Importantly, the mineralization is hosted within fold hinges in metasedimentary rock, a style of deposit that is well established at producing mines2 in Suriname.”





Figure 1. Cross section of Miata’s drilling into Jons Trend, showing two stacked lenses plunging shallowly to the southeast. The projection of the zone is based on alteration, deformation, and veining.





Figure 2. Collars of drill holes in Jons Trend. There appears to be room for expansion based on similar zones being mined in adjacent pits.

Jons Trend

The Jons trend occurs in the centre of the Sela Creek concession, comprising a 1.2 km long and 250 m wide zone of artisanal mining3 that is adjacent (northwest) to the Golden Hand prospect previously drilled by Miata. The 25DDH-SEL-033 intercept at Jons trend of 35.6 m at 3.04 g/t gold shows consistent grade in a zone of mineralization that plunges gently to the southeast. The gold grade correlates to high density (>30%) sheeted quartz veins with minor pyrite and pyrrhotite within veins and disseminated in the silicified rock matrix. The mineralized zone occurs adjacent to, and within, interpreted fold hinge zones in metasedimentary rock (Fig 3). Several occurrences of visible gold in quartz veining were recorded in both holes 032 and 033; at down-hole depths of 35.4 m and 106.8 m (hole 032) and 96.4 m (hole 033). Drilling of holes 034 – 038 at Jons Trend suggests similar zones were intercepted in these drill holes (Fig 1). Artisanal mining activity3 in saprolite zones adjacent and along strike of these intercepts indicate considerable room for expansion of the Jons trend target with similarly oriented zones of mineralization.





Figure 3. 25DDH-SEL-033, showing the interval from 94.93 m (top left) to 102.60 m (bottom right). The interval from 99 m to 102 m yielded a grade of 8.93 g/t gold over 3 m. Note, assays displayed at beginning of sample intervals.

The Jons Trend Target was originally drilled by a previous operator in 2012. Historical drilling intersected a mineralized zone, with the best result being 42 metres grading 1.22 g/t gold4 in hole SKD001. In the current program, drill hole 25DDH-SEL-032 tested the same zone from a steeper, more direct angle, resulting in a stronger intersection of 35.6 metres grading 3.04 g/t gold. This suggests that the new drill orientation may better capture the full extent of the mineralization at Jons Trend.

All drill results are available on the Company website through this link.

With multiple targets now delivering strong gold intercepts, Sela Creek is quickly demonstrating the scale and continuity of a major gold system. The Project is characterized by widespread artisanal workings across a 14 km corridor3, yet only a small area has ever been drill tested. Each new result expands Miata’s understanding of the structural controls and reveals stacked, shallow zones of hard-rock mineralization with significant strike potential. With Jons Trend now delivering the best intercept on the Project to date, Miata believes Sela Creek is on track in unlocking a district-scale discovery that could support both near-surface and deeper high-grade gold systems. The intercepts in 25DDH-SEL-033 and 032 build on the results of 25DDH-SEL-030 (Puma Target) and 25DDH-SEL-031 (Golden Hand Target), which successfully tested the Company’s understanding of the shallow-dipping orientation of mineralized zones in those targets.

QAQC

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1Estimated to be within 90% of true width

2Sela Creek is an exploration-stage project and does not host a 43-101 compliant resource, nor may the production of gold ever be realized by Miata.

3Miata does not generate revenue from artisanal mining activity.

4Historical data was collected by Hunter Bay and partly verified and is disclosed in the July 3rd 2024 NI43-101 Technical report: “Technical Report Sela Creek Gold Project, Sipaliwini District, Suriname, South America” by Dr. Dennis LaPoint, P.Geo.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

