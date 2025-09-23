CTS Corporation Unveils COBROS: A Breakthrough in Electric Motor Control Technology

LISLE, Ill., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation, a global leader in sensing and motion control technologies, today announced the launch of COBROS, a revolutionary new platform for electric motor control. Developed over seven years of intensive research and development, COBROS introduces a fundamentally new approach to motor control by using real-time, in-situ magnetic field sensing.

Traditionally, vector-controlled motors rely on indirect measurements to estimate the magnetic state inside the motor. These methods typically involve separate sensors for rotor position, such as encoders or resolvers, and current sensors like shunt resistors or Hall-effect devices. While effective, these components add cost, complexity, and introduce limitations in accuracy and system integration.

COBROS offers a new solution.

Instead of estimating the magnetic state through external signals, COBROS directly measures the magnetic fields (B-fields) inside the motor, both for the stator and the rotor fields. A custom PCB sensor is embedded inside the motor, similar in form to a standard inductive position sensor, but can capture the full magnetic field data in real time. This eliminates the need for three discrete current sensors and a position sensor, allowing for simplified design, weight reduction and more precise control.

“COBROS represents a step change in how we control electric motors,” said Javier Bilbao, Director of Product Management at CTS Corporation. “By moving from indirect estimation to direct measurement of the magnetic field, we can significantly improve accuracy and dynamic performance while also reducing system complexity and cost. This innovation enables a new level of integration for our customers in automotive, industrial, and robotic applications.”

The COBROS sensor technology is based on advanced magnetic sensing elements such as Hall and TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance). These combined with a new signal processing architecture, enable multidimensional decomposition of the motor’s magnetic field. The compact, PCB-based design integrates easily into standard motor architectures, providing a seamless upgrade path for OEMs and system developers.

With COBROS, CTS delivers a new standard in electric motor control. Customers benefit from improved efficiency, reduced system cost, and simplified integration; all through a smarter, more precise approach to motor sensing.

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532 USA

+1 (630) 577-8800

ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com