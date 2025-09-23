Blue Mantis Acquires Coreio Inc., Expanding ServiceNow Capabilities, Nearshore Delivery and Canadian Market Reach

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a security-first IT services provider specializing in helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies, today announced the acquisition of Coreio Inc., a fast-growing IT services firm specializing in ServiceNow consulting, infrastructure and operations (I&O) and managed services. This strategic move positions Blue Mantis to accelerate its growth in the rapidly expanding ServiceNow midmarket segment and expands the company’s footprint in the Canadian market, signaling a significant investment in the region.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with employees and customers located throughout North America, Coreio has built a reputation as a boutique services provider with enterprise-scale capabilities. The company delivers full-service IT solutions across North America, including ServiceNow consulting and implementation, IT asset lifecycle management, cybersecurity and service desk operations. Coreio’s client-centric approach and deep expertise in aligning technology with business goals have made it a trusted partner to leading enterprises. Coreio also brings a strong presence across Canada, including engagements with four of the five major Canadian banks and select public sector organizations.

“Midmarket customers are increasingly requiring workflow automation and implementation expertise, and this is where Coreio has excelled,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “This acquisition hits a lot of strategic levers for Blue Mantis. Coreio’s ServiceNow deep expertise, strong Canadian presence, and nearshore delivery capabilities significantly expand our ability to deliver enterprise-class services to midmarket customers. It also accelerates our geographic expansion, strengthens some of our most important technology partnerships and positions us to deliver even greater outcomes at scale.”

The acquisition comes at a time when ServiceNow is making significant progress in the midmarket. According to Forrester, ServiceNow’s midmarket offerings are growing at a compound annual rate of 18 percent, driven by increased demand for workflow automation, AI-powered service delivery, and integrated IT operations. One-third of Coreio’s business is ServiceNow-driven, which immediately elevates Blue Mantis’ ServiceNow partnership and enhances its ability to serve the midmarket with enterprise-class solutions.

“Joining forces with Blue Mantis is a natural evolution for Coreio,” said Rob Muroff, CEO of Coreio. “We share a common vision of delivering transformative IT solutions that drive real business outcomes. Our combined capabilities will empower clients to modernize faster, operate more securely and unlock the full potential of their ServiceNow investments.”

As part of the acquisition, Muroff will serve as General Manager of Canadian Operations, ensuring local expertise and cultural alignment as Blue Mantis deepens its investment in the Canadian market. This cultural fit was a critical factor in the decision, ensuring shared values and a client-first approach.

The acquisition also creates significant services portfolio expansion opportunities for both organizations. Blue Mantis’ clients will gain access to Coreio’s deep ServiceNow expertise and managed services portfolio, while Coreio clients will benefit from Blue Mantis’ broader digital transformation offerings, including cybersecurity, cloud enablement and data analytics. The combined organization also strengthens Blue Mantis’ nearshore delivery capabilities, providing clients across North America with cost-effective and scalable service options that complement its established offshore delivery in India. Additionally, the companies bring highly aligned technology partner ecosystems—including Arctic Wolf, ServiceNow, Ingram Micro, Fortinet, VMware and others—that reinforce existing strengths while expanding market opportunities.

“Coreio’s team brings deep and broad technical excellence, as well as a strong culture of client-first innovation that aligns perfectly with our values,” added Dinneen. “With this acquisition, recurring services now account for over 60 percent of our business, underscoring the stability and predictability of our growth model. Importantly, no other provider in the market today matches Blue Mantis’ unique ability to deliver enterprise-class services across onshore, nearshore, and offshore models for the midmarket, which sets us apart in scale and competitive positioning.”

About Coreio Inc.

Coreio Inc. is a full-service IT provider specializing in ServiceNow consulting, infrastructure and operations, and managed services. With operations across North America, Coreio delivers strategic advisory and hands-on execution to help enterprises align technology with business priorities.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, cloud, collaboration, cybersecurity and managed services. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH with office locations in greater Boston, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Bangalore, India, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading midmarket and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by the leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

