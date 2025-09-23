Glimpact to Hold Two Key Events in the Official Climate Week NYC Program on Sustainability Issues in the Fashion and Food Industries, in the Context of the Entry into Force of the New European Green Deal Regulations

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpact , the first platform for analyzing the overall systemic environmental impact of products and organizations, today announced that it has been selected by the Climate Week NYC organizing committee to host two official events this September. The sessions will open debate on the urgent challenges of the ecological transition in the fashion and agri-food industries. Both industries confront the accelerating impacts of climate change, as the global fashion industry prepares for one of the European Green Deal’s most transformative measures: the Regulation on the Eco-design of Sustainable Products (ESPR). Meanwhile, the Agri-food sector has seen the expansion of “organic” and “regenerative” practices, but as these gain traction, we must look clearly at the environmental performance behind these labels.

On September 24, Glimpact will host “The EU’s Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) has entered into force mandating digital product passports: What is the path forward for the US fashion industry?,” a hybrid session in New York City designed for fashion and textile stakeholders. This event will analyze the key requirements of the Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation adopted by the EU, including eco-design requirements and the digital product passport, and their implications for the global fashion industry, particularly for American brands.

The discussion will also present the methodological framework for fashion, the PEFCR Apparel & Footwear, detailing its scientific foundations as well as the challenges of practical deployment. In addition, pioneering brands and stakeholders already working with the framework will be highlighted, and the session will introduce a clear path for U.S. fashion companies to prepare for ESPR and leverage it as a driver of authentic sustainability and competitive advantage.

For this event, Glimpact has brought together an exceptional line-up of high-level speakers, including the presence in New York of an eminent member of the European Parliament, David Cormand, co-editor and rapporteur of the ESPR, who will discuss the political issues at the global level of the entry into force of this major legislation.

Speakers and panelists include:

David Cormand, Member of European Parliament, Co-rapporteur of ESPR

Pauline Keraudy, Sustainable Sourcing Director, Groupe Beaumanoir

Nicole De La Cruz, Global Sustainability Director, Wilson Sporting Goods

Katy O’brien, Head of Sustainable Innovation, New Balance

Lewis Campbell, Director of Data & Digital Transformation, the Footwear Collective

Sally Qiu, Senior Research Associate, Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy

Alina Diaz, Entrepreneur, Brand Marketing Strategist, Founder & CEO of Alina Diaz

Christophe Girardier, CEO and Co-Founder, Glimpact, who will give his vision of the challenges of the entry into force of the ESPR and the ecological transition of the sector, will lead the conference and will be the moderator

On September 25, Glimpact will convene “How to determine if organic or regenerative agriculture outperforms conventional practices? The real stakes for agri-food’s ecological transition,” a hybrid panel aimed at agriculture and food leaders. This discussion will present the new scientific reference framework adopted by the EU and recognized by the United Nations, which accounts for 16 impact categories throughout the product life cycle, to assess and analyze the environmental footprint of agricultural practices and agri-food products. This new scientific doctrine radically changes our view of the true explanatory factors of the agri-food industry’s environmental footprint.

This session will present the findings of two recent Glimpact studies: one examining the main drivers of the sector's footprint and the most effective levers for reducing it, and the other analyzing the measured performance of organic and regenerative practices compared to conventional agriculture, highlighting the conditions under which these practices can be truly implemented sustainably, and conversely, those or these practices can be worse than conventional practices. Finally, the panel will feature a dialogue with expert scientists in these fields and industry pioneers who are already implementing this framework at scale to reduce impact through eco-design, set SBTI targets, and comply with CSRD reporting.

Keynote speakers include:

Christine Ake, Director of US Procurement, Puratos, the world leader in the bakery, pastry and chocolate ingredients sector, which intends to revolutionize its practices and contribute to the ecological transition of its entire supply chain

Alessandra Zamagni: Scientific Director of Ecoinnovazione, expert for the European Commission and the Italian government

Dr. Lewis Ziska, Professor of Environmental Health Sciences, Columbia University

Christophe Girardier, CEO and Co-Founder, Glimpact, who will give his vision of the challenges of the ecological transition of the sector, will lead the conference and will be the moderator

“The agri-food and fashion industries are two of the largest contributors to the global ecological crisis, one that extends far beyond carbon alone,” said Christophe Girardier, CEO of Glimpact. “Both sectors now stand at a turning point, shaped by the accelerating impacts of climate change and the new requirements of the European Green Deal, which will transform industrial practices across one of the world’s largest markets.”

“The real question is: how can these industries move beyond inaction and greenwashing to truly initiate the ecological transition? These two Climate Week NYC events will tackle that challenge directly, with an exceptional lineup of speakers,” added Girardier.

For more on Glimpact’s Climate Week NYC events, please visit here for information about the fashion industry event, visit here for information about the agri-food industry event, or contact product-na@glimpact.com.

About Glimpact

Glimpact, a sustainability venture with operations in New York, France and Belgium, is the first digital platform enabling the assessment of the overall environmental impact of products and organizations based on the new scientific doctrine of the EU. It provides access to the Product Environmental Footprint (PEF) methodology, developed by the European scientific community and adopted by the EU in 2021. Glimpact allows all stakeholders to not only measure the environmental footprint of their products or organizations but more importantly, to identify effective actions to reduce it.

The French government has selected Glimpact as the coordinator for one of the methods considered in the government experiment on environmental labeling of food and textile products. The company is a member of the technical committee assisting the Ministry of Ecological Transition in defining the modalities of environmental labeling mandated by the Climate and Resilience Law. Glimpact has been chosen by the European Commission, following a global tender, to implement legislation for the battery and photovoltaic solar panel sectors. This legislation will require these actors to display the environmental footprint of their products measured using the PEF methodology.

Glimpact already boasts solid expertise and experience with major players in the industry and distribution, including Lacoste, Decathlon, Mars, Gant, Carrefour, Puratos, Manutan, Spadel, Adeo, Lyreco, Pimkie, Chantelle, Celio, Aigle, Galler, and Bewital.

Media Contact

Olivia Ludington

Firecracker PR for Glimpact

olivia@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83864721-53fa-4329-8e00-2509697b52fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78d04011-cbb7-4136-8e49-52f755a13fbc