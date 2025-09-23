TradePMR, a Robinhood company, Launches 50 bps “Asset Match,” Bringing Retail-Style Incentives to RIAs

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradePMR, a Robinhood company, today announced the launch of Asset Match, a first-of-its-kind program that allows independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) to offer clients a 50 basis point (0.50%) cash match on eligible deposits into TradePMR accounts.

For decades, deposit bonuses and cash incentives have been common in the retail investing world, used by banks, credit card companies, and trading platforms to attract customers. Until now, those benefits have rarely been available to independent RIAs and their clients.

“Independent RIAs have never had access to incentives like this,” said Robb Baldwin, Founder and General Manager of TradePMR. “With Asset Match, we’re giving advisors a powerful new tool to attract clients and reward them for growing with their firm.”

“Robinhood was built to democratize finance for all, and we're thrilled to expand that mission to advisors,” said Steve Quirk, Chief Brokerage Officer, Robinhood Markets. “We want TradePMR advisors to know a simple truth: we aim to support them, not compete with them.”

The program runs from October 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026. The match is credited directly into the client’s account and reported as interest or miscellaneous income (see Terms and Conditions). Clients should typically see the match in their accounts at the end of the month following the month in which the triggering deposit or transfer was made.

The launch of Asset Match also highlights the value of TradePMR’s Fusion platform, which includes digital account opening, integrations with leading CRMs , and an AI-powered Transition Assistant . The platform allows RIAs to move accounts quickly, securely and confidently, making it easier than ever for advisors and their clients to take advantage of this promotion.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Clearwater, Fla., works to streamline investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

TradePMR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.