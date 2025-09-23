Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results for the First Half of 2025, and Provides Business Update

Advancing proprietary multi-agent platform that integrates AI, robotics, and smart solutions to power sector-specific applications

 | Source: Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing next-generation smart solutions and applications across cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first half of 2025 (1H 2025) ended June 30, 2025.

AI, Robotics & Smart Solutions Highlights

In the first half of 2025, Guardforce AI advanced its AI-first transformation strategy, demonstrating strong momentum in both multi-agent AI platform development and the commercialization of smart solutions across Thailand’s retail and banking sectors.

  • Launched DeepVoyage Go (DVGO) on April 1, 2025, an AI-powered itinerary planner tailored for travel professionals. As the first commercial deployment of the Company’s multi-agent AI platform, DVGO enables faster itinerary planning, personalized recommendations, and more efficient workflows. Since launch, DVGO has received encouraging early feedback from users, validating its potential to enhance productivity in the travel sector. These initial results reinforce the Company’s confidence in expanding the multi-agent AI platform into additional verticals.
  • Revenue from Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM) grew by $ 0.3 million, or 18.1%, to $2.2 million in 1H 2025, compared to $1.8 million in 1H 2024, reflecting increasing adoption among banking and retail clients in Thailand. GDM solutions automate cash handling, enhance transparency, and reduce operational overhead.
  • Further expanded smart retail solutions with AI-driven video analytics and real-time insights to optimize store layouts, manage inventory, and improve customer engagement. Several proof-of-concept projects were initiated during the period, with additional deployments underway.

Secured Logistics Business and Operational Highlights

In the first half of 2025, Guardforce AI maintained its market-leading position in Thailand with in both secured logistics and cash management, underpinned by strong contract renewals, a resilient operational network, and continued evolution of its client portfolio.

  • Secured multi-year contract renewals with major clients in June 2025, including Government Savings Bank (Thailand) and other top-tier financial and retail institutions.
  • Continued to diversify client mix with retail clients contributing a growing share of overall revenue. Currently, approximately two thirds of the Company’s top 15 clients are retail customers.

“In the first half of 2025, we made significant progress advancing our AI-first strategy, designed to deliver solutions that are both cutting-edge and practical,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI. “The launch of DVGO demonstrates our innovative ability to translate multi-agent AI into real-world applications that enhance productivity, while our smart solutions are already delivering measurable impact across the banking and retail sectors. With a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to execute on our AI-first strategy that builds product ecosystems to enhance operational intelligence, drive efficiency, and create lasting value across sectors.”

Financial Overview

Revenue increased by approximately $0.6 million, or 3.6%, to approximately $18.2 million for 1H 2025, compared to 1H 2024. Gross profit decreased to approximately $3.0 million for 1H 2025, compared to approximately $3.2 million for 1H 2024. Gross profit margin decreased to 16.2% for 1H 2025, from 18.4% for 1H 2024, primarily due to costs outpacing the growth in revenue during this interim period.

For 1H 2025, selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to approximately $4.7 million, compared to approximately $4.9 million for 1H 2024, representing a 3.2% decrease. For 1H 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million for 1H 2024. This was mainly due to the sustained investment in research & development and the decline in gross profit. As of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $25.0 million and $23.4 million, respectively.

About Guardforce AI Co., Ltd.

Guardforce AI (Nasdaq:GFAI/ GFAIW) is an AI-driven technology company with a solid operational foundation in the cash logistics and retail sectors. Through its proprietary Intelligent Cloud Platform (ICP), GFAI delivers next-generation smart solutions and AI applications spanning cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI. Expanding into areas such as travel planning, the Company is demonstrating how scalable AI can drive industry transformation, balancing stable, recurring revenues with high-growth, future-ready innovations. For more information, visit www.guardforceai.com Twitter: @Guardforceai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that do not relate to historical facts but are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can generally (although not always) be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as anticipate, appear, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, indicate, intend, may, plan, possible, predict, project, pursue, will, would and other similar terms and phrases, as well as the use of the future tense. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the business of the Company, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control, including the risks described in our registration statements and annual reports under the heading "Risk Factors" as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: gfai@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020

Guardforce AI Corporate Communications
Hu Yu
Email: yu.hu@guardforceai.com

(tables follow)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

    For the six months ended
June 30, 		 
    2025  2024  
    (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 
Revenue    $18,207,186  $17,566,844 
Cost of sales     (15,252,223)  (14,327,094)
Gross profit     2,954,963   3,239,750 
            
Stock-based compensation expenses     (149,595)  (172,655)
(Provision for) Recovery of withholding tax receivable     (40,984)  32,980 
Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables     (15,986)  (184,180)
Impairment loss on goodwill     -   (30,467)
Research and Development expenses     (522,503)  (106,835)
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (4,706,656)  (4,860,455)
Operating loss from continuing operations     (2,480,761)  (2,081,862)
            
Other income, net     70,548   50,881 
Foreign exchange losses, net     (19,066)  (49,041)
Finance income, net     250,334   179,927 
Loss before income tax from continuing operations     (2,178,945)  (1,900,095)
            
Provision for income tax (expense) benefit     (48,177)  22,949 
Net loss for the period from continuing operations     (2,227,122)  (1,877,146)
            
Discontinued operations:           
Net gain for the period from discontinued operations     -   38,719 
Net loss for the period     (2,227,122)  (1,838,427)
Less: net profit attributable to non-controlling interests     8,955   9,167 
Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company    $(2,236,077) $(1,847,594)
            
Loss per share           
Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company    $(0.11) $(0.18)
            
Loss per share from continuing operations           
Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company    $(0.11) $(0.19)
            
Weighted average number of shares used in computation:           
Basic and diluted     19,996,747   9,991,600 


Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

    As of
June 30,
2025		  As of
December 31,
2024		 
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $23,452,268  $21,936,422 
Restricted cash    7,059   27,642 
Trade receivables, net    5,002,723   5,922,345 
Other current assets    2,684,427   2,291,439 
Withholding tax receivable, net    416,975   393,960 
Inventories    287,812   274,854 
Other financial assets at amortized cost    76,440   - 
Total current assets    31,927,704   30,846,662 
           
Non-current assets:          
Restricted cash    1,517,155   1,432,738 
Property, plant and equipment    3,282,609   3,183,856 
Right-of-use assets    2,448,872   2,268,022 
Intangible assets, net    2,125,975   2,300,951 
Goodwill    411,862   411,862 
Withholding tax receivable, net    2,460,829   1,967,826 
Deferred tax assets, net    1,305,423   1,281,531 
Other non-current assets    2,028,231   998,971 
Total non-current assets    15,580,956   13,845,757 
Total assets   $47,508,660  $44,692,419 
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Trade payables and other current liabilities   $4,527,716  $4,549,364 
Borrowings    -   44,232 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities    1,432,441   1,574,537 
Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net    105,314   96,372 
Total current liabilities    6,065,471   6,264,505 
           
Non-current liabilities:          
Operating lease liabilities    1,085,675   768,174 
Finance lease liabilities, net    302,863   121,746 
Provision for employee benefits    5,830,087   5,548,726 
Total non-current liabilities    7,218,625   6,438,646 
Total liabilities    13,284,096   12,703,151 
           
Equity          
Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,821,589 shares at June 30, 2025; issued and outstanding 17,808,974 shares at December 31, 2024    2,618,626   2,137,108 
Subscription receivable    (50,000)  (50,000)
Additional paid in capital    96,363,125   93,102,042 
Legal reserve    223,500   223,500 
Warrants reserve    251,036   251,036 
Accumulated deficit    (66,440,917)  (64,204,840)
Accumulated other comprehensive income    1,310,798   590,981 
Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company    34,276,168   32,049,827 
Non-controlling interests    (51,604)  (60,559)
Total equity    34,224,564   31,989,268 
Total liabilities and equity   $47,508,660  $44,692,419 


Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

  For the six months ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss from continuing operations $(2,227,122) $(1,877,146)
Net gain from discontinued operations  -   38,719 
Net loss  (2,227,122)  (1,838,427)
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and Amortization of fixed and intangible assets  1,700,784   1,556,922 
Stock-based compensation expenses  149,595   172,655 
Provision for (Recovery of) withholding tax receivable  40,984   (32,980)
Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables, net  15,986   184,180 
Impairment loss on goodwill  -   30,467 
Netting off related parties’ balances  -   (690,487)
Finance income, net  (250,334)  (179,263)
Deferred income taxes  48,177   (101,998)
Loss (Gain) from assets disposal  231   (31,577)
Gain from disposal of a subsidiary  -   (3,607)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Decrease (Increase)  in trade and other receivables  1,193,423   (90,891)
Increase in other assets  (1,144,739)  (1,005,338)
Decrease in inventories  42,872   114,223 
Decrease in restricted cash  20,275   186,971 
Decrease in Trade and other payables and other current liabilities  (182,399)  (437,966)
(Increase) Decrease in withholding tax receivable  (407,260)  227,903 
(Decrease) Increase in provision for employee benefits  (41,570)  13,428 
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,041,097)  (1,925,785)
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment  (482,658)  (34,442)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment  1,405   27,805 
Acquisition of intangible assets  -   (114,224)
Disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed  -   (28,186)
Interest received  331,762   283,750 
Payments for financial assets at amortized cost  (76,440)  - 
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities  (225,931)  134,703 
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Proceeds from issue of shares  3,491,850   - 
Repayment of related party borrowings  -   (3,304,787)
Repayment of bank borrowings  (45,296)  (252,717)
Payment of lease liabilities  (877,856)  (877,553)
Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities  2,568,698   (4,435,057)
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents,  1,301,670   (6,226,139)
Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held  214,176   (58,513)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1  21,936,422   20,263,869 
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 $23,452,268  $13,979,217 


Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.

Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.

 Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.

The table below is a reconciliation of our net loss to EBITDA and non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

  For the six months ended
June 30,		 
  2025  2024 
Net loss from continuing operations - IFRS $(2,227,122) $(1,877,146)
Finance income, net  (250,334)  (179,507)
Provision for income tax expense (benefit)  48,177   (22,949)
Depreciation and amortization expense of fixed and intangible assets  1,700,784   1,556,922 
EBITDA  (728,495)  (522,680)
Stock-based compensation expenses  149,595   172,655 
(Recovery of) provision for withholding taxes receivable  40,984   (32,980)
Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables  15,986   184,180 
Impairment loss on goodwill  -   30,467 
Foreign exchange losses, net  19,066   49,041 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS) $(502,864) $(119,317)
         
Non-IFRS loss per share        
Earnings Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company        
Basic and diluted $(0.03) $(0.01)
         
Weighted average number of shares used in computation:        
Basic and diluted  19,996,747   9,991,600 

Tags

Guardforce AI Co. Ltd.

Recommended Reading