Guardforce AI Reports Interim Financial Results for the First Half of 2025, and Provides Business Update

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an AI-driven technology company providing next-generation smart solutions and applications across cash management, retail automation, robotics, and Agentic AI, today announced financial results and provided a business update for the first half of 2025 (1H 2025) ended June 30, 2025.

AI, Robotics & Smart Solutions Highlights

In the first half of 2025, Guardforce AI advanced its AI-first transformation strategy, demonstrating strong momentum in both multi-agent AI platform development and the commercialization of smart solutions across Thailand’s retail and banking sectors.

Launched DeepVoyage Go (DVGO) on April 1, 2025, an AI-powered itinerary planner tailored for travel professionals. As the first commercial deployment of the Company’s multi-agent AI platform, DVGO enables faster itinerary planning, personalized recommendations, and more efficient workflows. Since launch, DVGO has received encouraging early feedback from users, validating its potential to enhance productivity in the travel sector. These initial results reinforce the Company’s confidence in expanding the multi-agent AI platform into additional verticals.

Revenue from Guardforce Digital Machine (GDM) grew by $ 0.3 million, or 18.1%, to $2.2 million in 1H 2025, compared to $1.8 million in 1H 2024, reflecting increasing adoption among banking and retail clients in Thailand. GDM solutions automate cash handling, enhance transparency, and reduce operational overhead.



Further expanded smart retail solutions with AI-driven video analytics and real-time insights to optimize store layouts, manage inventory, and improve customer engagement. Several proof-of-concept projects were initiated during the period, with additional deployments underway.





Secured Logistics Business and Operational Highlights

In the first half of 2025, Guardforce AI maintained its market-leading position in Thailand with in both secured logistics and cash management, underpinned by strong contract renewals, a resilient operational network, and continued evolution of its client portfolio.

Secured multi-year contract renewals with major clients in June 2025, including Government Savings Bank (Thailand) and other top-tier financial and retail institutions.

Continued to diversify client mix with retail clients contributing a growing share of overall revenue. Currently, approximately two thirds of the Company’s top 15 clients are retail customers.





“In the first half of 2025, we made significant progress advancing our AI-first strategy, designed to deliver solutions that are both cutting-edge and practical,” said Lei (Olivia) Wang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of Guardforce AI. “The launch of DVGO demonstrates our innovative ability to translate multi-agent AI into real-world applications that enhance productivity, while our smart solutions are already delivering measurable impact across the banking and retail sectors. With a strong balance sheet, we remain well positioned to execute on our AI-first strategy that builds product ecosystems to enhance operational intelligence, drive efficiency, and create lasting value across sectors.”

Financial Overview

Revenue increased by approximately $0.6 million, or 3.6%, to approximately $18.2 million for 1H 2025, compared to 1H 2024. Gross profit decreased to approximately $3.0 million for 1H 2025, compared to approximately $3.2 million for 1H 2024. Gross profit margin decreased to 16.2% for 1H 2025, from 18.4% for 1H 2024, primarily due to costs outpacing the growth in revenue during this interim period.

For 1H 2025, selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased to approximately $4.7 million, compared to approximately $4.9 million for 1H 2024, representing a 3.2% decrease. For 1H 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $1.9 million for 1H 2024. This was mainly due to the sustained investment in research & development and the decline in gross profit. As of June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $25.0 million and $23.4 million, respectively.

(tables follow)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 18,207,186 $ 17,566,844 Cost of sales (15,252,223 ) (14,327,094 ) Gross profit 2,954,963 3,239,750 Stock-based compensation expenses (149,595 ) (172,655 ) (Provision for) Recovery of withholding tax receivable (40,984 ) 32,980 Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables (15,986 ) (184,180 ) Impairment loss on goodwill - (30,467 ) Research and Development expenses (522,503 ) (106,835 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,706,656 ) (4,860,455 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (2,480,761 ) (2,081,862 ) Other income, net 70,548 50,881 Foreign exchange losses, net (19,066 ) (49,041 ) Finance income, net 250,334 179,927 Loss before income tax from continuing operations (2,178,945 ) (1,900,095 ) Provision for income tax (expense) benefit (48,177 ) 22,949 Net loss for the period from continuing operations (2,227,122 ) (1,877,146 ) Discontinued operations: Net gain for the period from discontinued operations - 38,719 Net loss for the period (2,227,122 ) (1,838,427 ) Less: net profit attributable to non-controlling interests 8,955 9,167 Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company $ (2,236,077 ) $ (1,847,594 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) Loss per share from continuing operations Basic and diluted loss attributable to the equity holders of the Company $ (0.11 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computation: Basic and diluted 19,996,747 9,991,600





Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

As of

June 30,

2025 As of

December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,452,268 $ 21,936,422 Restricted cash 7,059 27,642 Trade receivables, net 5,002,723 5,922,345 Other current assets 2,684,427 2,291,439 Withholding tax receivable, net 416,975 393,960 Inventories 287,812 274,854 Other financial assets at amortized cost 76,440 - Total current assets 31,927,704 30,846,662 Non-current assets: Restricted cash 1,517,155 1,432,738 Property, plant and equipment 3,282,609 3,183,856 Right-of-use assets 2,448,872 2,268,022 Intangible assets, net 2,125,975 2,300,951 Goodwill 411,862 411,862 Withholding tax receivable, net 2,460,829 1,967,826 Deferred tax assets, net 1,305,423 1,281,531 Other non-current assets 2,028,231 998,971 Total non-current assets 15,580,956 13,845,757 Total assets $ 47,508,660 $ 44,692,419 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables and other current liabilities $ 4,527,716 $ 4,549,364 Borrowings - 44,232 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,432,441 1,574,537 Current portion of finance lease liabilities, net 105,314 96,372 Total current liabilities 6,065,471 6,264,505 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 1,085,675 768,174 Finance lease liabilities, net 302,863 121,746 Provision for employee benefits 5,830,087 5,548,726 Total non-current liabilities 7,218,625 6,438,646 Total liabilities 13,284,096 12,703,151 Equity Ordinary shares – par value $0.12 authorized 300,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,821,589 shares at June 30, 2025; issued and outstanding 17,808,974 shares at December 31, 2024 2,618,626 2,137,108 Subscription receivable (50,000 ) (50,000 ) Additional paid in capital 96,363,125 93,102,042 Legal reserve 223,500 223,500 Warrants reserve 251,036 251,036 Accumulated deficit (66,440,917 ) (64,204,840 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,310,798 590,981 Capital & reserves attributable to equity holders of the Company 34,276,168 32,049,827 Non-controlling interests (51,604 ) (60,559 ) Total equity 34,224,564 31,989,268 Total liabilities and equity $ 47,508,660 $ 44,692,419





Guardforce AI Co., Limited and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

For the six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,227,122 ) $ (1,877,146 ) Net gain from discontinued operations - 38,719 Net loss (2,227,122 ) (1,838,427 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and Amortization of fixed and intangible assets 1,700,784 1,556,922 Stock-based compensation expenses 149,595 172,655 Provision for (Recovery of) withholding tax receivable 40,984 (32,980 ) Provision for expected credit loss on trade and other receivables, net 15,986 184,180 Impairment loss on goodwill - 30,467 Netting off related parties’ balances - (690,487 ) Finance income, net (250,334 ) (179,263 ) Deferred income taxes 48,177 (101,998 ) Loss (Gain) from assets disposal 231 (31,577 ) Gain from disposal of a subsidiary - (3,607 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (Increase) in trade and other receivables 1,193,423 (90,891 ) Increase in other assets (1,144,739 ) (1,005,338 ) Decrease in inventories 42,872 114,223 Decrease in restricted cash 20,275 186,971 Decrease in Trade and other payables and other current liabilities (182,399 ) (437,966 ) (Increase) Decrease in withholding tax receivable (407,260 ) 227,903 (Decrease) Increase in provision for employee benefits (41,570 ) 13,428 Net cash used in operating activities (1,041,097 ) (1,925,785 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (482,658 ) (34,442 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,405 27,805 Acquisition of intangible assets - (114,224 ) Disposal of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed - (28,186 ) Interest received 331,762 283,750 Payments for financial assets at amortized cost (76,440 ) - Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (225,931 ) 134,703 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 3,491,850 - Repayment of related party borrowings - (3,304,787 ) Repayment of bank borrowings (45,296 ) (252,717 ) Payment of lease liabilities (877,856 ) (877,553 ) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 2,568,698 (4,435,057 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, 1,301,670 (6,226,139 ) Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held 214,176 (58,513 ) Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 21,936,422 20,263,869 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30 $ 23,452,268 $ 13,979,217



Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we use the non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA as financial measures for our consolidated results.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain income or expenses that we include in income (loss) from operations and net income (loss). We believe that these non-IFRS measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. We present the non-IFRS financial measures in order to provide more information and greater transparency to investors about our operating results.

EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, which we do not believe are reflective of our core operating performance during the periods presented.

Non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss) income before (i) finance costs, income tax benefit and depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain non-cash expenses, consisting of stock-based compensation expense, allowance for and write off of withholding tax receivables, provision for obsolete inventory and impairment loss on fixed assets.

Non-IFRS (loss) earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods.

Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share represents non-IFRS net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods on a diluted basis.

