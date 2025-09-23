Silo Pharma Signs Strategic Agreement with Fireblocks to Advance Crypto Treasury Strategy Acquisition and Security

SARASOTA, FL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced that it has engaged Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for building blockchain applications and managing digital asset operations, as custodian for its institutional crypto treasury platform.

“Our engagement with Fireblocks is expected to ensure that our newly deployed crypto treasury platform is built with enterprise grade security and governance standards,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “We believe that Fireblocks’ proven institutional-grade infrastructure makes them the right partner to support our long-term strategy for buying, staking, trading, and managing our digital assets as we seek to build long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fireblocks is a globally recognized platform in the digital assets space, having facilitated the secure transfer of more than $6 trillion to date. Its multi-layer security framework combines multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Intel SGX, a signature policy engine, and a deposit address authentication network—delivering one of the most trusted custody solutions available to institutional clients.

“Partnering with Silo reflects our commitment to delivering secure, institutional-grade infrastructure that enables long-term value creation in digital assets,” said Ezra Solomon, Senior Manager of Corporate Strategy at Fireblocks. “We’re pleased to support their Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana treasury strategy with the technology and safeguards needed to buy, stake, and manage assets at scale.”

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. Exchanges, banks, PSPs, lending desks, custodians, trading desks, and hedge funds can securely scale their digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves thousands of organizations in the financial, payments, and web3 space, has secured the transfer of over $6 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Find out more at www.fireblocks.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

