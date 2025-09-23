Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Successful placement of a senior unsecured green bond

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 22 September 2025. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, with a BBB+ (Stable) rating from Nordic Credit Rating, has today issued a green bond of NOK 500 million with a 4-year maturity and a coupon of 3-month NIBOR + 0.98% p.a. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed.

The settlement date for the bond is 1 October 2025. An application will be made for the bond to be listed on Oslo Børs. The net proceeds from the bond will be used to finance or refinance green projects in accordance with Lerøy Seafood Group’s green finance framework.

Danske Bank and DNB Carnegie acted as Joint Lead Managers for the transaction.

For further information, please contact:



Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750

Sjur S. Malm, CFO Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 41 77 20 20