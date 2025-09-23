PridCor Therapeutics Principal Investigator Dr. David Putrino Participates in National Long COVID Roundtable Convened by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PridCor Therapeutics today announced that Dr. David Putrino, principal investigator of the company’s SHIELD Study, participated in a national roundtable on Long COVID convened by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The event brought together leading researchers, clinicians, and policymakers to discuss urgent priorities for advancing diagnosis, treatment, and care for millions of Americans living with Long COVID.

The roundtable highlighted federal commitments to a public awareness campaign, the development of an open-source medical resource platform, and the creation of a Long COVID consortium. Dr. Putrino contributed insights from his work to date with William Pridgen, M.D., CEO of PridCor Therapeutics, and a practicing physician in Alabama. Dr. Pridgen has been investigating novel antiviral and anti-inflammatory approaches to target the root biological drivers of Long COVID, including viral persistence and immune dysregulation.

“Long COVID represents one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time,” said Dr. Putrino. “By collaborating across government, academia, and industry, we can accelerate the development of evidence-based solutions and deliver meaningful hope to patients who continue to suffer long after their initial infection.”

Dr. William “Skip” Pridgen, MD, Founder and CEO of PridCor Therapeutics, added: “We are proud to see Dr. Putrino represent PridCor’s research at the national level. His participation in this roundtable underscores both the urgency of Long COVID and the importance of innovative science like the SHIELD Study in shaping the path forward.”

The SHIELD Study is part of PridCor’s broader mission to transform the treatment landscape for infection-associated chronic illnesses through rigorously designed clinical trials and novel therapeutic regimens.

About PridCor Therapeutics

PridCor Therapeutics LLC is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antiviral therapies to address infection-associated chronic illnesses (IACI), including Long COVID and other viral-driven conditions. The company’s lead investigational approach, the Combo Regimen, combines multiple antiviral agents with complementary mechanisms of action to target persistent viral activity and improve patient outcomes. PridCor is advancing a multi-asset pipeline designed to deliver safe, durable, and effective treatments for patients with few or no existing therapeutic options. For more information about PridCor Therapeutics please visit https://www.PridCor.com.



A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-eorSN8x498&t=1s

