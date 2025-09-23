Cancer Pain Management Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030: Growing Demand for Patient-centric and Integrative Pain Management Therapies

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Pain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cancer Pain Management Market grew from USD 7.86 billion in 2024 to USD 8.35 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.13%, reaching USD 11.24 billion by 2030.

The cancer pain management market is advancing steadily, shaped by a convergence of clinical, technological, and regulatory developments. Senior executives navigating this sector face evolving challenges and opportunities as therapeutic approaches and supply chains adapt to dynamic patient needs and policy landscapes.

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Demand for patient-centric and integrative pain management therapies is rising, reflecting a shift toward protocols that address both tumor-related and neuropathic pain.

Regulatory advancements have catalyzed the market introduction of targeted agents and combination therapies, expediting approvals and expanding treatment options.

Non-invasive administration routes and sophisticated delivery systems have strengthened patient adherence and outcomes, particularly in outpatient and home care settings.

Stakeholder collaboration, including alliances between pharmaceutical firms and specialty organizations, enhances research pipelines and accelerates time to market for novel therapies.

Digital tools and real-time data analytics are being integrated into pain protocols, supporting early intervention, value-based reimbursement, and improved clinical decision-making.

Scope & Segmentation of the Cancer Pain Management Market

Drug Classes: Adjuvant analgesics (including anticonvulsants, antidepressants, corticosteroids), local anesthetics, NSAIDs, and opioids (natural, semi-synthetic, synthetic).

Adjuvant analgesics (including anticonvulsants, antidepressants, corticosteroids), local anesthetics, NSAIDs, and opioids (natural, semi-synthetic, synthetic). Routes of Administration: Oral (capsules, solutions, tablets), parenteral (intramuscular, intravenous, subcutaneous), sublingual (films, lozenges), and transdermal.

Oral (capsules, solutions, tablets), parenteral (intramuscular, intravenous, subcutaneous), sublingual (films, lozenges), and transdermal. Distribution Channels: Hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy.

Hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. End Users: Cancer institutes, home care, and hospitals.

Cancer institutes, home care, and hospitals. Applications: Bone metastasis pain, neuropathic pain, and visceral pain.

Why This Report Matters

Enables strategic planning by illustrating evolving trends, competitive shifts, and regulatory impacts in cancer pain management.

Supports market entry and expansion by aligning commercial strategies with regional dynamics, reimbursement models, and stakeholder expectations.

Guides procurement, investment, and R&D prioritization with robust segmentation, technology, and supply chain analysis.

Companies Featured

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Endo International plc

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Grunenthal GmbH

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Conclusion

Cancer pain management is entering a period of significant evolution, with technology, regulatory initiatives, and patient needs driving transformation. Senior executives equipped with these insights will be well positioned to anticipate market shifts and make informed, strategic decisions for sustainable growth.

