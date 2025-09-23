Prosper AI raises $5M to be the default voice AI platform for healthcare’s $450B admin crisis

New York City, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A third of the workforce in US hospitals and physician offices is administrative staff, a cost that tops $450 billion annually. The system depends on armies of people answering phones, calling insurers, and chasing claims. Patients wait, providers lose appointments, and teams spend almost as much on billing work as they do on care. Healthcare voice AI platform Prosper AI is changing that equation.

The company today announced $5 million in seed funding to accelerate its voice AI platform, which builds specialized AI agents for healthcare’s most critical front and back-office workflows. The round was led by Emergence Capital, the first backers of Salesforce, Veeva, and Doximity, with participation from Y Combinator, CRV, and Company Ventures.





Prosper AI cofounders: Xavier de Gracia and Josep Mingot.

Prosper AI agents are executing hundreds of thousands of calls, working with industry leaders such as a Providence-affiliated hospital (125,000 employees), a Fortune 50 pharmaceutical hub, a 30,000-employee medical billing company serving Top 10 US Health systems or a leading Electronic Health Record system with +100,000 medical providers.

The measurable impact across clients has fueled Prosper’s rapid growth, with revenue climbing 4x since Q2 2025 alone.

Prosper AI builds AI voice agents that speak like humans, connect directly into practice management software, and handle tasks from patient scheduling and billing to insurance benefit verification and prior authorizations. Unlike generic voice AI tools, Prosper’s agents are healthcare-specialized, with deep EHR integrations and battle-tested blueprints for both patient-facing and back-office workflows. They can skip IVR menus, wait on hold with insurers, extract information in minutes, and transfer calls to staff when necessary.

Cofounders Josep Mingot and Xavier de Gracia met in Boston while studying at MIT and Harvard. In 2023, they founded Prosper, applying their expertise in call centers and regulated industries to tackle one of today’s most pressing challenges: improving access to healthcare. “Our mission is to unlock universal access to care by empowering healthcare organizations to achieve unprecedented efficiency with AI Agents", said Xavier de Gracia, co-founder of Prosper AI.

At Synergy Healthcare Associates, a leading multispecialty group, Prosper automates over 50% of front desk calls, from scheduling to waitlist management, with expansion underway into benefits and claims. “Prosper has redefined how our call center runs by simplifying intricate processes, shortening patient wait times and boosting efficiency, all the while sounding very human,” said Nathan Woelfel, COO at Synergy Healthcare Associates. “The team’s ability to deliver at speed, and customize to our needs has been incredible.”

Prosper AI serves a wide range of healthcare organizations, including health systems, billing companies, healthtech vendors, insurers and pharma hubs. With Prosper AI, these organizations gain a single partner for battle-tested AI voice agents built for healthcare front and back office use cases alongside a flexible voice platform that can be tailored to any custom need. Every deployed agent is adapted to the workflows, SOPs, and integrations of the client.

Unlike generic AI voice solutions, Prosper AI's platform is engineered specifically for healthcare enterprises, offering:

For patient phone calls:

Automated scheduling, billing inquiries, and follow-up workflows

50-70% automation rate for inbound patient calls

Reduced call center strain and improved patient satisfaction

For payor phone calls:

Benefits verification, prior authorizations and claims follow-ups phone calls

99% accuracy in navigating payer IVRs and extracting information

Sub-2-hour turnaround for complex payer interactions

Every deployment is customized to each organization's specific workflows, standard operating procedures, and existing technology stack, ensuring seamless integration and immediate value.

“Xavier and Josep have achieved remarkable enterprise traction by building battle-tested AI voice agents specifically for healthcare's complex requirements.” said Jake Saper, General Partner at Emergence Capital. “They're creating the most sophisticated voice AI platform to make quality healthcare accessible and affordable at scale”.

Looking ahead, Prosper plans to extend beyond voice into a broader AI workforce for healthcare, with AI Agents already being trained to read faxes, connect to APIs, and take actions directly in EHR systems. The company’s vision is clear: to become the AI Workforce for healthcare organizations, eliminating waste and unlocking the resources needed to provide universal healthcare.

Media images can be found here.

About Prosper AI

Prosper AI is the voice AI platform purpose-built for healthcare organizations. The company's AI agents automate patient access and revenue cycle phone calls and workflows, integrating seamlessly with existing healthcare IT systems to deliver immediate operational improvements and cost savings. Founded in 2023 by MIT and Harvard alumni Xavier de Gracia and Josep Mingot, Prosper AI is backed by Emergence Capital, Y Combinator, CRV, and Company Ventures. For more information, visit www.getprosper.ai