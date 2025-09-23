AI Library for Personal Growth: Aibrary Introduces the World’s First Agentic AI for Lifelong Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ouraca Inc., a Silicon Valley innovator in AI and education technology, announced the launch of Aibrary — its flagship platform introducing the world’s first Agentic AI for Lifelong Learning. Designed to make personal growth effortless, personalized, and transformative, Aibrary reflects Ouraca Inc.’s mission to reshape how humans learn in the age of AI.

World’s first Agentic AI for Lifelong Learning

Through personalized podcasts, cognitive mirroring, and actionable guidance, Aibrary transforms books and expert insights into a learning journey built around your own goals, motivations, and real-life challenges.

“We didn’t set out to build another book app,” said Ethan (Kejia) Li , Founder and CEO of Aibrary . “We built an AI companion that learns your goals, speaks in your voice, and grows with you. In a fast-changing world, the best cure for anxiety is continuous learning.”

Solving the Modern Learner’s Dilemma





Aibrary turns books into personalized podcasts for learning anytime, anywhere

Learning as an adult isn't easy—books go unfinished, courses have single-digit completion rates, and generic AI tools often require complicated prompts and feel disconnected from personal goals. Modern professionals face more content than ever, but less clarity and time.

Aibrary changes that by turning books and expert insights into personalized, podcast-style conversations that fit seamlessly into daily life — during a commute, a workout, or even while doing chores.

What Makes Aibrary Different

Instead of static summaries or endless AI chat, Aibrary delivers a radically personal experience:

Idea Twin Podcast — Co-host a podcast with your smarter self. Your AI twin mirrors your voice and challenges your thinking. Users call it “magical, immersive, like debating with myself.”

— Co-host a podcast with your smarter self. Your AI twin mirrors your voice and challenges your thinking. Users call it “magical, immersive, like debating with myself.” 24/7 AI Growth Team — Three dedicated mentors: Nova (mindset & self-growth), Orion (knowledge curator), and Atlas (action & accountability).

— Three dedicated mentors: (mindset & self-growth), (knowledge curator), and (action & accountability). Built on Books , Not Clickbait — Where other apps rely on superficial summaries or web snippets, Aibrary anchors learning in curated, high-quality books, weaving expert insights into adaptive learning paths.

— Where other apps rely on superficial summaries or web snippets, Aibrary anchors learning in curated, high-quality books, weaving expert insights into adaptive learning paths. Personalized Learning Paths — Daily bites, weekly challenges, and monthly reflections, continuously adapting to your progress.

— Daily bites, weekly challenges, and monthly reflections, continuously adapting to your progress. Effortless Integration — Few prompts and searching. Aibrary learns your goals and creates daily bites and book lists tailored to your needs.

— Few prompts and searching. Aibrary learns your goals and creates daily bites and book lists tailored to your needs. Trustworthy content：Aibrary combines an advanced content engine and knowledge graph. Our AI analyzes top podcast formats to generate conversations with comparable richness and engagement, while grounding every idea in systematically dissected books. This ensures a clear, step-by-step learning journey with reliable insights and minimal risk of AI hallucinations.

Addressing the Massive Global Market

Aibrary operates at the intersection of three rapidly expanding markets — podcasts, book-based learning, and online lifelong learning — collectively surpassing 300 million USD in market value. While traditional learning tools offer generic, one-size-fits-all solutions, Aibrary’s unique Agentic AI helps learners apply new knowledge immediately through interactive Socratic dialogue and personalized guidance. This sets Aibrary apart as a truly AI-native learning solution.

Founded by successful edtech entrepreneurs and backed by top-tier investors

The founding team are serial entrepreneurs with successful exits in education and AI, alumni of Harvard, Yale, and Duke, product and content leaders from TikTok, and TAL Education. They share a long-term vision of reimagining education for the AI era, starting with the library.

As a star in the new wave of AI startups, Aibrary has raised $7 million in seed funding from top-tier global VCs and industry-leading angels, providing a strong foundation to scale.

A Big Vision Forward

“In several years, when people think of lifelong learning, we want them to think of Aibrary,” said Frank (Jundong) Wu , Co-founder of Aibrary. “Our ambition goes far beyond building an app. We aim to reshape how humans learn in the age of AI — across work, family, and education — and to create the most inclusive, global lifelong learning platform and community ever built.”

Availability

Aibrary 2.0 is available starting today on IOS, Android and PC website, with a freemium model for broad access and a premium subscription unlocking personalized podcasts, advanced avatar consultations, and deep integration with users’ workflows.

Media Contact:

Frank Wu

Co-founder

frank.wu@ouraca.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2afaa55f-3999-4e9b-9255-9ad97d9bf398

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fca77d7-a403-433d-aa06-c8fb7b67435a