Jacobson Equities Announces Appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacobson Equities is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Geisen as Director of Investments. In this role, Mr. Geisen will lead the firm’s investment initiatives, including sourcing, evaluating, and executing acquisitions that align with Jacobson Equities’ long-term strategy of acquiring well-located multifamily and student housing assets across key U.S. markets.

Mr. Geisen brings nearly two decades of experience in multifamily investment. He spent 18 years with Pacific Urban Investors, where he was responsible for the firm’s Southern California investment activity and acquired more than $1.7 billion of multifamily assets. Before his real estate career, Mr. Geisen served as a Special Operations Officer in the United States Navy, deploying twice to Iraq and earning the Bronze Star. A Southern California native, he holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

“Grant’s deep relationships within the multifamily space and disciplined approach to underwriting align perfectly with Jacobson’s pursuit of best in class apartment and student housing communities, both on and off market. We’re thrilled he is joining our team,” said Larry Jacobson, President and CEO of Jacobson Equities.

About Jacobson Equities

Jacobson Equities is a privately owned real estate investment firm with over 50 years of experience acquiring and managing multifamily and student housing assets nationwide. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm has a storied legacy of delivering superior, risk-adjusted returns to individuals and families of substantial wealth.

Contact

Jacobson Equities

12121 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 700

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Phone: (310) 479-6900

Email: info@jacobsonequities.com

Web: www.jacobsonequities.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d55e08-41e4-43b6-b17a-98d88edc20e5