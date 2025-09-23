EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards Finalists

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces the finalists for the 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards , sponsored by Venza , which recognize the most innovative, collaborative, and forward-thinking leaders in hotel technology. Winners will be selected by Hospitality Technology and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board and will be announced live during a special banquet dinner at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF) on November 13 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

"As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Hotel Visionary Awards, this year's finalists brilliantly showcase the industry's evolution,” says Abigail Lorden, Vice President & Publisher of Hospitality Technology. “They are not just adopting new technologies; they are pioneering the strategies that will define the next two decades of operational excellence and guest satisfaction."

“VENZA is proud to sponsor the 2025 Hotel Visionary Awards and celebrate the forward-thinking pioneers leading hospitality through their vision and resilience,” said James Filsinger, CEO of VENZA. “As industry leaders in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance, VENZA recognizes that these innovators are leveraging technology with purpose, driving progress that will undoubtedly strengthen the industry both now and in the years to come.”

“What’s most exciting to me about this year’s Hotel Visionary Awards is how innovation is purpose-driven, creating better guest experiences, supporting staff, and facilitating sustainable growth,” says Robert Firpo-Cappiello, Editor-in-Chief at Hospitality Technology. “The finalists show just how creative and forward-thinking our industry has become.”

The Hotel Visionary Awards honor exceptional contributions in several categories, spotlighting the partnerships, innovations, and individuals that are reshaping hospitality.

The finalists include:

BWH Hotels

Camelback Resort

Canary Technologies

Choice Hotels International

Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

HEI Hotels + Resorts

Hospitality Solutions

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts

Oracle

Red Roof ®

Shiji

Sonesta International Hotels Corp.

Storey Hotel Management Group

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

White Elephant Resorts





HTF is the industry’s most exclusive gathering of hotel technology leaders, who come together to tackle challenges and identify opportunities, together. Solution providers can attend via sponsorship only. Qualified hotel operators are invited to register here .

