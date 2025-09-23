Bollinger Innovations Commits to Long-Term Stability, Announces NO Further Reverse Stock Splits for Next 3 Years

BREA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: BINI) (“Bollinger Innovations” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle manufacturer, today announces that the reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of its common stock that went into effect on Sept. 22, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time is expected to be the last reverse stock split the Company will implement for at least the next three years. The Company also recently announced the receipt of over $1 million ($1,074,035) for commercial electric vehicles sold in August 2025.

The reverse stock split was a necessary step to bring the Company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its Nasdaq listing. The Board of Directors and management believe this action, while primarily intended to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements, also sets the stage for a period of focused growth and value creation for our shareholders.

"The decision to conduct another reverse stock split was not taken lightly," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Bollinger Innovations and Bollinger Motors. "We understand the concerns that can arise from such corporate actions. However, this move was crucial for ensuring the long-term viability of the company and our ability to remain a publicly traded entity on Nasdaq. We are committed to a path of long-term sustainable growth and intend to not implement another reverse split over the next three years."





About Bollinger Innovations

Bollinger Innovations (NASDAQ: BINI) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with a U.S. based vehicle manufacturing facility located in Tunica, Mississippi. Both the ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are available for sale in the U.S. The Company’s commercial dealer network consists of six dealers, which includes Papé Kenworth, Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Randy Marion Auto Group, providing sales and service coverage in key West Coast, Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Mid-Atlantic markets.



Bollinger Motors, of Oak Park, Michigan, is an established EV truck company of Bollinger Innovations. Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones including its B4, Class 4 electric truck production launch on Sept. 16, 2024, and the development of a world-class dealer network with over 50 locations across the United States for sales and service support.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.BollingerEV.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Bollinger Innovations and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to successfully reduce expenses and realize the anticipated cost savings, the Company's ability to successfully execute on its business plan, the impact of the Reverse Stock Split on the Company’s share price; the success of the Reverse Stock Split, and the Company’s ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing standards. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Bollinger Innovations’ ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Bollinger Innovations’ business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Bollinger Innovations ‘ business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Bollinger Innovations’ business; (x) Bollinger Innovations’ ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Bollinger Innovations with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bollinger Innovations anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Bollinger Innovations assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Bollinger Innovations’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

