Confluent Health Appoints Jim Greenwood as New Board Chair

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health, a national leader in musculoskeletal (MSK) health and physical therapy services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Greenwood as Chair of its Board of Directors.

Greenwood, a mission-driven executive with decades of experience scaling healthcare organizations, brings deep expertise in provider services, value-based care models, and strategic growth. His appointment marks a new chapter in Confluent Health’s efforts to build a stronger nationwide network of MSK experts grounded in clinical excellence, whole-person care and nationwide access to solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Greenwood as our new Board Chair,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health. “Jim’s reputation as a transformative leader, his passion for mentorship and his ability to scale organizations while maintaining clinical integrity and culture make him the ideal partner for this next chapter of growth.”

Greenwood brings extensive leadership experience across a range of healthcare services. He spent nearly two decades at Concentra, culminating in the role of CEO, where he played a key role in its expansion from a 30-physician group to over 1,000 affiliated physicians through more than 150 acquisitions and an IPO before its acquisition by Humana. As CEO of Vision Source, Greenwood led the nation’s largest network of private optometry practices through its sale to Essilor-Luxottica. Most recently, he served as Executive Chairman of Retina Consultants of America, which was acquired by Cencora for $4.6 billion in early 2025.

“I’m honored to serve as Board Chair for an organization as impactful and purpose driven as Confluent Health,” said Greenwood. “This is a company built on clinical excellence and innovative care models. I’m excited to partner with Kristi, the executive team and our outstanding clinicians to help guide the organization’s continued growth and national leadership in MSK care.”

“Jim’s track record of leadership in building world-class healthcare companies will be very valuable in continuing Confluent Health’s mission and momentum,” said Piotr Biezychudek, Managing Director, Private Equity, at Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, which acquired Confluent Health in 2019, on behalf of its clients. “We are confident he will help accelerate Confluent Health's growth trajectory while preserving its patient-centered culture.”

Greenwood assumes the role of Board Chair effective immediately.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1’800 professionals and over USD 174 billion in assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Caitlin Greenwell

270-668-7886

cgreenwell@goconfluent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b94d988-d154-4c20-a18d-1c18772cf960