First Pacific Bank Expands in San Diego With New, Upgraded Branch and Regional Office

WHITTIER, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank announced today that it has expanded its presence in San Diego with the opening of a larger, upgraded full-service branch and regional office. The new location, at 11988 El Camino Real, Suite 150, is situated just across the street from the previous branch and features a modern, client-focused space designed to better serve local businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals.





The move enhances First Pacific Bank’s ability to provide comprehensive financial solutions, including commercial lending, treasury management, and personalized banking services. Clients will continue to work with the same experienced banking team in a newly designed space that reflects the bank’s commitment to relationship-based service and innovation.

Our growth in San Diego highlights our dedication to the local business community," said Nathan Rogge, President and CEO of First Pacific Bank. "This enhanced space allows us to better serve businesses with tailored financial solutions while also supporting our own continued expansion. It creates new opportunities to build stronger relationships, grow our team, and further invest in the region’s economic success.”

Designed in partnership with Cultura, the 4,000+ square-foot space is located in a LEED-certified building and features a sleek, modern design offering an inviting environment for both clients and team members.

“First Pacific Bank incorporated inclusive design for both employees’ and clients’ comfort while remaining true to their sustainable nature by reducing costs and reusing more than 60% of their furniture footprint,” said Anne Benge, CEO of Cultura. “We are proud to be a part of creating a place where people love where they work and love where they bank.”

First Pacific Bank operates in four major metropolitan areas—Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire, and San Diego County. To learn more, visit firstpacbank.com or contact the San Diego branch at 858.461.7301.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTCID: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

Contacts Investor Relations Contact

Jim Burgess

858.461.7302

jburgess@firstpacbank.com Media Relations Contact

Amanda Conover

858.461.7308

aconover@firstpacbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dcd05e7-3ca9-4c04-8b65-88ae30294bc0