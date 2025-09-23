Fleetio Academy Debuts to Equip Fleet Teams with Skills for Smarter, Safer and More Resilient Operations

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio , the leading fleet maintenance and optimization platform, announced the launch of Fleetio Academy, a comprehensive, self-paced training program designed to help fleet professionals unlock their full potential and drive lasting impact. Fleetio Academy recognizes the reality of this industry: early mornings, tough conditions and high stakes. Built to keep fleets moving, no matter the challenge, the program offers role-based certification paths that bring clarity and consistency where it’s needed most. When people are equipped with the right knowledge and training, they elevate their performance and raise the standard for everyone around them.

With more than 90% of fleet managers planning to increase their investment in digital tools over the next five years, Fleetio Academy helps customers maximize the value of those investments. By offering lessons that fit seamlessly into daily routines, Fleetio equips teams to meet the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow.

“Fleetio Academy gives my team quick, comprehensive lessons that can easily fit into our day, making onboarding new team members simple,” said Chad Hartig, Fleet Maintenance Manager at United Site Services. “The interactive videos and step-by-step guidance provide us with a trusted reference place to keep everyone aligned and informed.”

With interactive video tutorials, real-world examples and step-by-step guidance, the program empowers teams to adapt quickly, make smarter decisions and lead with confidence. Fleetio Academy is more than a set of modules. It’s a commitment to growth and resilience, giving people the tools they need to succeed on the road ahead, whether behind the wheel or behind the scenes. This knowledge lays the foundation for enduring change, enabling organizations to achieve sustained success.

Key features include:

On-demand Webinars and Tutorials – Deep dives into workflows like maintenance management and advanced reporting.

– Deep dives into workflows like maintenance management and advanced reporting. Quick-Reference Guides – Tips and checklists that make everyday tasks second nature.

– Tips and checklists that make everyday tasks second nature. Practical Tip Sheets – Practical strategies for getting more value from every feature.

– Practical strategies for getting more value from every feature. Self-paced Modules – Bite-sized lessons that reinforce concepts and foster continuous learning.

“Change sticks when people know exactly what to do,” said Sean MacPherson, Senior Director of Customer Success at Fleetio. “Fleetio Academy gives every role clear, self-paced how-tos and checklists that standardize workflows, speed up onboarding and raise adoption, without pulling crews off their jobs. Leaders get visibility, technicians get step-by-step guides and everyone executes the same way, every time. It’s more than training, it’s an operating system for continuous improvement to give users the power to lead with confidence at their own pace.”

More Than Training: A Culture of Support

Fleetio Academy joins a broader suite of resources designed to help teams thrive:

Customer Education Webinars with insights on new features, workflows and best practices.

with insights on new features, workflows and best practices. Custom On-Site Training tailored to organizational goals for hands-on learning.

tailored to organizational goals for hands-on learning. Fleetio Help Center serves as a reliable knowledge base with clear guides and tutorials.

serves as a reliable knowledge base with clear guides and tutorials. Award-Winning Support Team available by chat, email or phone to remove roadblocks and keep fleets moving.

Whether onboarding new team members, driving adoption across an organization or sharpening skills for long-term success, Fleetio Academy ensures customers have the knowledge and confidence to perform at every stage.

For more information about Fleetio Academy, visit www.fleetio.com/training#fleetio-academy .

About Fleetio

Fleetio is the leading fleet optimization platform, helping fleets, repair shops and partners efficiently manage their assets by providing resources to gain control of daily operations while planning for the future. The company supports over 1 million vehicles on its platform, including more than 7,500 fleets across 100+ countries, and processes over 13 million repair orders through a network of 110,000 repair shops. Designed with data-driven recommendations and expert insights, Fleetio is setting the industry standard with its extensive fleet maintenance and management ecosystem. Fleetio equips fleet professionals with the tools they need to extend asset life, reduce downtime and confidently deliver results for their business. Learn more at www.fleetio.com.

Attachment