Sahuayo, Mexico Launches Digital Public Procurement One-Stop Shop with Glass: Michoacán’s First Fully Paperless Procurement System

SAHUAYO, Mexico, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Municipality of Sahuayo today announced the official launch of its Digital Public Procurement One-Stop Shop , a digital portal that marks a historic step in modernizing municipal management. With this initiative, Sahuayo becomes the first municipality in Michoacán—and one of the first in Latin America—to implement such a platform, positioning itself at the forefront of using cutting-edge technology to streamline procurement processes, increase the efficiency of public spending, and strengthen local micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The platform was launched in partnership with Glass , a Silicon Valley-based technology company specialized in digitalizing public procurement processes, and is powered by its G-Commerce platform, already used by local governments in the United States, federal agencies, and, more recently, Latin American governments. Following Mexico City’s collaboration with Glass to modernize its procurement systems, Sahuayo becomes the first municipality in Mexico to adopt G-Commerce, and only the second nationwide to launch this type of platform—reaffirming its commitment to transparency, inclusion, and efficiency in managing public resources.

With an annual budget of nearly $340 million Mexican pesos (USD $17–18 million), Sahuayo manages strategic resources that until now relied heavily on manual, paper-based processes. In just two months of adoption, the Digital Public Procurement One-Stop Shop has digitalized more than 700 purchase requests, transforming practices that traditionally required in-person paperwork and signatures into a fully digital, streamlined, and traceable process. Today, more than 45 active municipal departments—including Public Spaces and Mobility, Public Safety, Water Services, Public Works, Education, Economic Development, Street Vending, Health, and Energy—have integrated the platform into their daily operations, demonstrating rapid adoption across the municipality.

Beyond internal efficiency, the Digital Public Procurement One-Stop Shop is designed to empower the local business community. Through an intelligent supplier directory, Sahuayo’s businesses—including small shops, women-led enterprises, and other key contributors to the municipal economy—can register and connect directly with government procurement opportunities. The goal is to progressively onboard more than 60 local suppliers into the platform, opening the door to an inclusive and competitive ecosystem where local MSMEs can participate transparently and easily in government procurement.

The platform simplifies and accelerates the entire process: municipal staff can log in to their purchasing dashboard, create requests with product or service details, submit them with a single click, and track their progress in real time through review and approval. Once a supplier is selected and the operation validated, the purchase order is automatically generated in the system, ensuring traceability and compliance. Every step is supported by Glass’ dedicated team, which provides live chat, email, and phone support to ensure smooth adoption.

“Working with the Municipality of Sahuayo has been a key step in Glass’ expansion in Latin America. We have witnessed how moving from manual to digital processes maximizes public resources and allows municipal leaders to focus on what matters most: serving citizens—without wasting time on physical paperwork and signatures”, said Alexander Morillo , Government Projects Lead at Glass.

With the launch of the Digital Public Procurement One-Stop Shop, Sahuayo embarks on a digital transformation journey that goes beyond today’s purchase requests. The municipality plans to progressively expand the platform to cover petty cash, emergency purchases, direct acquisitions, and larger-scale transactions—always within a digital, auditable, and transparent environment. This positions Sahuayo as a regional benchmark and a living example of how technological innovation can drive local development and modern governance.

Glass has supported more than 120 public agencies across the U.S. and Latin America in their transition to intelligent public procurement platforms. With over $7.4 million in public transactions processed efficiently and lawfully, and backed by Google with recognition from Forbes, Bloomberg, and Crunchbase, the company has established itself as a strategic partner for governments pursuing transparency and efficiency. In 2024, Glass was selected by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for its federal commercial platforms program, and recently launched with the Government of Puerto Rico the first G-Commerce platform in Latin America.

The launch of Sahuayo’s Digital Public Procurement One-Stop Shop not only represents a technological leap for the municipality but also a regional milestone: the consolidation of an innovative procurement model that integrates administrative efficiency, local business empowerment, and transparency in the management of public resources.

