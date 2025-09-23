BILL REID RELEASES DEBUT BOOK, FIGHTING BULLIES: THE CASE FOR A CAREER IN PLAINTIFFS’ LAW

Reid Collins & Tsai’s co-founder William T. Reid IV releases debut book, targeted at law students, making the case for a career in plaintiffs’ law.

Leveraging Reid’s varied background and successful career as a trial lawyer, the book challenges misconceptions about the plaintiffs’ bar.

The book takes aim at law schools’ overall failure to present career options beyond “Big Law” defense firms.

Today, leading national trial firm Reid Collins & Tsai LLP (“Reid Collins”) announced that co-founder William (Bill) T. Reid IV has released his debut book, Fighting Bullies: The Case for a Career in Plaintiff’s Law.

Based on his decades-long experience as a prosector and trial lawyer, Fighting Bullies tackles preconceived ideas about the plaintiffs’ bar in Bill’s inimitable, pull-no-punches style. The book examines the role law schools play in funneling students into “Big Law” careers, often setting them on a path to unfulfilling positions in corporate defense firms, without effectively presenting the myriad options for meaningful work on the plaintiffs’ side.

“I jokingly refer to myself as a minority lawyer because I am one of a very rare breed of veteran attorneys who loves what I do,” quips Reid explaining what prompted him to publish Fighting Bullies. “In speaking with law students at top law schools, it became clear to me that they were only being presented with one model for success: a career in a big corporate defense firm or ‘Big Law.’ Considering rates of general unhappiness, addiction and even suicide in my profession, I felt compelled to speak up about my own career path, which has sustained my love of the law and allowed me to reap financial benefits while doing the kind of work I care about.”

Reid co-founded Reid Collins with managing partner Lisa Tsai in 2009 and the firm has grown from strength to strength ever since. Embracing the freedom from conflicts that a boutique firm offers, Reid Collins takes on cases that other firms can’t or won’t, often employing novel uses of case law and securing precedent-setting victories. Whether the firm is representing creditors in multi-billion-dollar litigation or taking up the fight for justice on behalf of pro-bono clients, Reid Collins insists on only taking cases where the equities favor their client. This theme of advocating for the underdog runs through Fighting Bullies, which, by documenting Reid’s own remarkable journey, urges law students to reject the pervasive narrative that a meaningful career and financial reward are mutually exclusive.

Fighting Bullies is published by Wren Press LLC and is available for purchase in bookstores, online at Amazon.com or via the website www.fightingbulliesbook.com

