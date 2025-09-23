Lean Construction Institute Announces Brian Perlberg as New CEO to Advance Mission of Better Project Outcomes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lean Construction Institute (LCI) announced today the appointment of Brian Perlberg, Esq., CM-Lean, a nationally recognized leader in construction law and collaborative project delivery, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 6, 2025. Perlberg will succeed Dan Heinemeier, who is retiring in December after serving as Executive Director since 2013.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Dan for his unwavering dedication to LCI in fostering an operationally sustainable organization during his tenure,” said James Pease, Chair of the LCI Board of Directors and Vice President – Health Major Capital at UCSF Real Estate.

Pease continued: “We are thrilled to partner with Brian as he builds on Dan’s legacy. As LCI has long been at the forefront of driving transformational change in design and construction, Brian’s leadership in advancing Lean practices through contracts, combined with his unique background and vision, make him the right leader to expand LCI’s reach and impact.”

A senior construction attorney and association executive, Perlberg has a proven track record of building coalitions, aligning diverse stakeholders, and fostering collaboration across the AEC sector. He spearheaded the creation of ConsensusDocs, a coalition of 42 leading construction organizations dedicated to best practice contracts. Under his leadership, the organization introduced the ConsensusDocs 300 Integrated Lean Project Delivery (ILPD) Standard Contract, the first integrated form of agreement incorporating Lean tools and principles.

Perlberg also spent nearly two decades as the Associated General Contractors of America’s (AGC) construction law expert and in-house counsel, and holds the distinction of being the only U.S. attorney to hold a CM-Lean certification from the organization. Earlier in his career, he served as General Counsel and Director of Government Affairs at the Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA).

“I am humbled and honored to serve as CEO of the Lean Construction Institute,” said Perlberg. “LCI’s mission to improve project outcomes for all stakeholders through collaboration, innovation, and respect for people has never been more important. I look forward to working with our dedicated staff, incredible members, and industry partners to advance Lean adoption and deliver even greater value across the built environment.”

Perlberg will officially step into his new role ahead of the 2025 LCI Congress, taking place October 20 - 24 in Arlington, Texas. Congress is LCI’s flagship event, bringing together thousands of Lean professionals to learn, share, and advance Lean practices.

About the Lean Construction Institute

The Lean Construction Institute (LCI) is a non-profit organization whose overall objective is to advance Lean principles within the design and construction industry. Through its educational offerings, events, webinars, Communities of Practice and certification programs, LCI empowers professionals to deliver projects with greater efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability. LCI’s community of members and partners work together to shape the future of construction by embracing innovation and Lean practices.

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, LCI advances its mission through a range of initiatives, including research, education, and events. Its flagship events, LCI Congress and the Lean in Design Forum, bring together industry professionals from across disciplines to share knowledge, build community, and accelerate the adoption of Lean practices.

For more information about LCI and its mission, please visit www.leanconstruction.org.

