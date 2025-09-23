Root Insurance Expands to Washington State, Completing Its West Coast Coverage

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root Insurance, a technology-driven personal car insurance carrier and subsidiary of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), has announced it is now available in the state of Washington, completing its West Coast footprint. By bringing its data-driven insurance pricing model to the state, Root now serves millions of drivers in Washington, Oregon, and California, reaching more than 78% of the U.S. population.

Root was built on a simple belief: car insurance should be based on how you drive, not who you are. By leveraging advanced mobile technology and data science, Root measures real driving behaviors to determine rates, placing driving performance and safe driving habits at the forefront of its pricing models. Through smartphone-based measurements, Root delivers a personalized, seamless, and fair insurance experience, helping safe drivers save significantly, with potential annual savings of up to $1,200.

"With this expansion into Washington, we're giving drivers across the entire West Coast a new way to save," said Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO of Root. "Washington has a tech-forward culture, and we're excited to offer its drivers a more transparent and affordable way to get insurance, powered by proven technology."

Washington drivers can now get started in minutes through the Root mobile app or at joinroot.com . After signing up, drivers complete a test drive, during which the app measures behaviors like focused driving, smooth braking, and gentle turning. Safe drivers can unlock lower rates, choose flexible coverage options, and a fully digital customer experience where they can manage their entire insurance experience from quotes, claims, and policy changes, directly from their phone.

Root also partners with tech-forward companies and independent insurance agents, providing multiple convenient ways for Washingtonians to access its services. Root Insurance Company underwrites auto insurance in Washington. To see where Root is available nationwide, visit joinroot.com/availability .

*Potential annual savings based on a survey of actual customers who purchased a new Root policy between February 2024 and February 2025 and reported savings; changes in coverage levels not evaluated. Potential savings will vary.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 15 million app downloads and has collected over 32 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and offers auto insurance to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Root Insurance also offers renters insurance in Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, and Utah. Auto insurance is underwritten by Root Insurance Company in Washington.

For more information, visit root.com .

