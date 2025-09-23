Digital Brands Group Accepted into NVIDIA Connect Program via Technology Arm

Austin, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) (the “Company,” “Digital Brands Group” or “DBG”), a publicly traded company specializing in e-commerce and fashion, today announced that its technology arm, Open Daily Technologies Inc. (“Open Daily Technologies”), has been accepted into the NVIDIA Connect Program. This milestone provides Digital Brands Group with access to NVIDIA’s world-class AI/ML resources, engineering expertise, and global ecosystem, further strengthening the Company’s technology capabilities and enhancing innovation across its portfolio of consumer brands.

NVIDIA Connect brings together NVIDIA’s advanced software development resources, industry-leading frameworks and software development kits, and global ecosystem to help fuel the growth of member companies and expand the capabilities of their software development teams. Benefits include technical training and engineering guidance to support the development of products, and discounts on NVIDIA software and hardware to accelerate development and increase efficiency.

“We believe acceptance into the NVIDIA Connect Program is a significant step forward for Digital Brands Group, and marks an important and valuable opportunity for the Company,” said Hil Davis, CEO of Digital Brands Group. “This opportunity enhances our ability to leverage cutting edge AI tools and resources, enabling us with the potential to strengthen data protection, intellectual property security, and AI-driven innovation across all of our brands.”

Via its technology arm, Open Daily Technologies, Digital Brands Group is planning to leverage the resources available through NVIDIA Connect to accelerate the development of advanced AI solutions, with a focus on protecting intellectual property, securing consumer data, and enhancing the digital experience for customers. These initiatives directly support the Company’s broader strategy of driving value and innovation in the eCommerce sector.

About Digital Brands Group

We offer a wide variety of apparel through numerous brands on a both direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. We have created a business model derived from our founding as a digitally native-first vertical brand. We focus on owning the customer's "closet share" by leveraging their data and purchase history to create personalized targeted content and looks for that specific customer cohort.

