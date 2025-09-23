Vitamin K2 Industry Outlook 2029: Demand, Key Players, and Market Dynamics |Europe Leads the Charge in the Booming Market

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the Vitamin K2 Market by Product Type (MK-4, MK-7), Source (Natural Origin, Synthetic Origin), Application Form (Capsules & Tablets, Powder & Crystalline, Oils & Liquid), Application (Pharmaceutical, Functional Food & Beverages, Health Supplements), Function, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029 is poised for impressive growth. The global vitamin K2 market, estimated at USD 139.6 million in 2024, is projected to reach USD 264.7 million by 2029, reflecting a strong CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Why Vitamin K2 Demand is Surging

Vitamin K2 has gained attention due to its unique role in calcium metabolism, distinguishing it from Vitamin K1, which mainly supports blood clotting. Vitamin K2 helps direct calcium to the bones and away from arteries, contributing to cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of arterial calcification. It also promotes bone mineral density, making it valuable for aging populations and athletes aiming to prevent bone loss.

Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness has further boosted Vitamin K2 demand. As concerns around osteoporosis and cardiovascular health rise, supplements that support bone and heart health have become increasingly popular. The proliferation of both online and retail platforms has also made Vitamin K2 supplements more accessible than ever.

Natural Origin Segment Leads the Market

The natural origin source segment is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Consumer preference for organic and clean-label products is driving demand for naturally sourced Vitamin K2, such as that derived from natto.

The rising incidence of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases further fuels this segment, with companies investing in advanced extraction techniques to ensure high purity and bioavailability. This focus on natural sourcing enhances both product appeal and marketability.

Capsules & Tablets: Preferred Application Form

Among the various application forms, capsules and tablets are experiencing notable growth. These forms are convenient, portable, and provide precise dosing, which is crucial for maintaining consistent intake of Vitamin K2.

Capsules and tablets also offer longer shelf life compared to powders or oils, making them an attractive choice for busy consumers. Advances in encapsulation technology have improved the bioavailability of Vitamin K2 in these forms, ensuring the body effectively absorbs the nutrient.

Europe: A Major Market Player

Europe is poised to occupy a dominant position in the Vitamin K2 market during the forecast period. Key factors include:

Rising consumer awareness about Vitamin K2’s benefits for bone and cardiovascular health.

Preference for natural and plant-based supplements , aligning with holistic wellness trends.

, aligning with holistic wellness trends. Strong presence of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement companies investing in research and innovation.

Stringent regulatory frameworks, ensuring product safety and quality, which boosts consumer confidence.

These elements collectively strengthen Europe’s position as a significant market player.

Key Market Players

Leading Vitamin K2 companies in the global market include:

Gnosis by Lesaffre (NattoPharma) (France)

Kappa Bioscience AS (Balchem Corp.) (US)

J-Oil Mills, INC. (PLT Health Solutions, Inc.) (Japan)

Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (Denmark)

Sungen Bioscience Co., Ltd. (China)

Vesta Nutra (US)

Richen Nutritional Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Menadiona (Spain)

GF Fermentech (GenoFocus) (Korea)

AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China)

GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Nakoda Chemical Ltd. (India)

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Chemicea Limited (India)

Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. (US)

These companies are actively innovating and expanding their offerings to meet growing demand, leveraging both natural and synthetic sources to capture wider market segments.

The Vitamin K2 industry is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing health awareness, the benefits of natural origin sources, and the convenience of capsules and tablets. With Europe emerging as a key player and global demand rising, the market offers significant opportunities for pharmaceutical, supplement, and functional food companies looking to capitalize on this health trend.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Vitamin K2 and why is it important?

Vitamin K2 is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps direct calcium to the bones and teeth while preventing its accumulation in arteries. Unlike Vitamin K1, which mainly supports blood clotting, K2 is crucial for bone health and cardiovascular health.

2. What are the key product types of Vitamin K2?

The primary forms of Vitamin K2 in the market are MK-4 and MK-7, each with unique absorption rates and efficacy. MK-7 generally has a longer half-life, making it suitable for daily supplementation.

3. Which source of Vitamin K2 is most preferred?

The natural origin source segment dominates the market, with consumers preferring products derived from natural sources like natto, owing to higher bioavailability and a clean-label appeal.

4. What are the popular application forms of Vitamin K2?

Vitamin K2 is available in capsules & tablets, powders & crystalline forms, and oils & liquids. Capsules and tablets are most popular due to convenience, precise dosing, and longer shelf life.

5. What applications drive the demand for Vitamin K2?

Key applications include pharmaceuticals, functional foods & beverages, and health supplements. Its role in calcium metabolism and bone health makes it particularly valuable for aging populations and health-conscious consumers.

6. Which regions are leading the Vitamin K2 market?

Europe is poised to be a dominant market due to high consumer awareness, strong pharmaceutical infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards. Other regions are also experiencing growth driven by rising health and wellness trends.

7. What is the projected growth of the Vitamin K2 market?

The global Vitamin K2 market is expected to grow from USD 139.6 million in 2024 to USD 264.7 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.7%, reflecting increasing consumer demand and awareness.

8. Who are the key players in the Vitamin K2 market?

Leading companies include Gnosis by Lesaffre (NattoPharma), Kappa Bioscience, J-Oil Mills, Novozymes, Sungen Bioscience, Vesta Nutra, Richen Nutritional Technology, Menadiona, GF Fermentech, AngelYeast, GeneFerm Biotechnology, Nakoda Chemical, Haihang Industry, Chemicea Limited, and Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc.