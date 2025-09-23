Viper Networks and Apollo International Announce Smart City Pilot Deployment in Saudi Arabia

TROY, Mich., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) and Apollo INT’L have completed the pilot deployment of the company’s smart city infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The implementation highlights the flexibility of Viper’s Community product line, which includes its most advanced smart poles and Apollo smart lighting systems. The poles are equipped with 5G radio access equipment, LED advertising panels and cameras, which represent many of the applications of Community.

The project demonstrates how municipalities, mobile operators, enterprises and social media companies can leverage the Company’s smart city systems to realize efficiencies through cost savings as well as derive new profit centers. Security cameras, advertising, traffic control, parking meters, sensors, radar and public and private WiFi systems are just a few of the myriad of potential revenue generating applications.

“We are very pleased to announce the deployment of the pilot project,” said Dr. Tom Otrok, CEO of Apollo INT’L. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a growing market seeking state-of-the-art technologies as defined by the government’s announcement of Vision 2030.” Apollo INT’L and their local partner House of Invention (HOI) have begun discussions with the Company to begin manufacturing and assembly of the Community and Apollo product lines within Saudi Arabia to better service the Middle Eastern and North African regions.

The pilot project in Saudi Arabia is the second of three pilot projects in progress. The Company announced the completion of the first pilot project in Colombo Sri Lanka in July, 2024. That project included the deployment of 108 poles and accompanying Apollo smart lights.

“0Wire’s management is fully committed to all aspects of the Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy. The Community product line is the physical foundation of that strategy and represents the fourth pillar. Community provides a ubiquitous platform for the global deployment of 5G/mobility, advanced IOT and M2M technologies,” said Erik Levitt, the Company’s CEO. The complete strategy includes Over-the-Top technology, fixed wireless, mobility, smart cities and renewable energy generation.

Farid Shouekani, the Company’s Chairman added: “We intend to announce the disposition of the pilot project in the United States and follow-on projects from other pilots this quarter. Our Board and management is excited about these projects and remains committed to their deployment.”

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

