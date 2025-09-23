EFM Global Delivers 17 Air Charters in 60 Days for Film/TV, Live Events and Music Production

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EFM Global (EFM), a leading international logistics consultant specialising in complex projects, has successfully executed 17 air charters in just 60 days this summer, more than triple the industry’s typical seasonal average of five to six charters. The milestone comes during a period of significant pressure for music, film & live event production companies, as demand for increased delivery speed grows and logistics costs climb to unprecedented levels.

“Delivering this volume of charters in such a short period showcases our commitment to foresight, reliability and creative problem-solving, so our clients can focus on delivering great content,” said Gary Morter, CEO of EFM.

Recently, when a major infrastructure project in Saudi Arabia required an accelerated build, EFM coordinated four 747 freighters from Europe, consolidating oversized steel components and delivering them on time to avoid construction delays that could have stalled the project.

In another instance, the EFM team managed a 767 charter from Los Angeles to Iceland. This operation involved 38 international customs documents (ATA Carnets), hazardous goods clearances and around-the-clock coordination between crews, ensuring critical filming equipment arrived in Reykjavik precisely when it was needed.

Other charters demonstrated EFM’s ability to solve real-time challenges in dynamic environments. A series of multiple flights connecting Iceland, Scotland, England, Southern Sahara, Morocco, Greece, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Germany and the USA required EFM to navigate complex customs requirements and last-minute dangerous goods classifications. Despite these hurdles, equipment and passengers were delivered on time and in full at every stage of the journey.

These operations highlight EFM’s agility in handling complex, multi-vertical production demands while managing intricate regulatory, logistical and time-sensitive challenges. By anticipating delays and mobilising global resources, EFM ensured events remained on schedule, preventing minor disruptions from becoming costly setbacks.

“The EFM team managed cargo movements all over the world this summer, often relying on aircraft charters to meet seemingly impossible deadlines,” continued Morter. “The dedication of our team, following shipments across continents and executing multiple large, complex projects, is a true testament to our no-fail ethos. Once again, EFM accepted the challenge, and was proud to say, ‘we delivered’.”

EFM’s operational expertise not only supports the high-stakes demands of large scale, international projects but also helps shape the industry’s understanding of how strategic logistics planning drives efficiency. The company continues to advocate for early integration of logistics into production planning, assisting clients to avoid delays, unexpected costs and scheduling errors.

For more information about EFM Global and its logistics services, visit https://efm.global/.

About EFM Global

Founded 25 years ago, EFM Global is a specialist freight forwarding company dedicated to live events, exhibitions, sports and entertainment logistics. With offices and agency partners across Europe, the Middle East, North America and Australia, EFM delivers complex logistics projects worldwide with precision and care. The company’s expertise ranges from international freight forwarding, customs clearance and site management to sustainable logistics solutions, serving clients such as major museums, touring exhibitions, global sporting events and government institutions.