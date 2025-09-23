Jason Henshaw Named Vice President and General Manager of Perdue Specialty Meats

Westminster, Colo., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands today announced the appointment of Jason Henshaw as Vice President and General Manager of Perdue Specialty Meats, which includes the premium and natural protein brands Niman Ranch and Coleman All Natural Meats, as well as the Perdue Premium Meat Company operations.

Henshaw brings more than two decades of leadership experience in consumer-packaged goods (CPG), agriculture, food, and supply chain management. His career spans entrepreneurial ventures, large-scale transformation programs, and executive management roles, with a proven track record in finance management, new product development, and building resilient, high-performing organizations.

In his new role, Henshaw will lead the overall strategy, operations, and growth of Perdue Specialty Meats, with responsibility for brand stewardship, sales and marketing, supply chain, and production. He will also ensure the highest standards of sustainability, humane animal care, and product quality — values that are central to Perdue’s premium protein brands.

“Jason’s deep expertise across food, agriculture, and premium consumer brands makes him the right fit to lead Perdue Specialty Meats,” said Ryan Perdue, Senior Vice President, Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands. “He’s got the experience to drive growth while also understanding and sharing the values that set our brands apart. We are confident he will honor our proud legacy while bringing fresh thinking to our business.”

Most recently, Henshaw served as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zeal Creamery, an ultra-premium dairy brand. Under his leadership, Zeal quickly became the fastest-growing grass-fed milk and butter company in the U.S. according to SPINS syndicated data. He built a first-of-its-kind, just-in-time fresh milk value chain for the U.S. market, introduced award-winning “better-for-you” products to national and regional grocery retailers, and established a nationwide distribution network. His efforts earned Zeal recognition as a NEXTY Awards finalist in both 2023 and 2024. In 2024, he successfully led the company’s merger with Neutral Foods Inc.

Earlier in his career, Henshaw held senior leadership roles at Origin Energy Limited, Windsor Management and Consulting, and Coles Supermarkets, one of Australia’s largest grocery retailers, after eight years at Coca-Cola Amatil.

“It’s an honor to join Perdue Specialty Meats and lead such an incredible portfolio of brands,” said Henshaw. “The legacy of Niman Ranch, Coleman, and Perdue Premium Meat Company is second to none – especially the unique relationships that we have with our farmers and ranchers as the foundation of our strong business. I’m excited to build on that foundation while staying true to our values and commitments to animal care and sustainable agriculture, to deliver the highest-quality products trusted by chefs and consumers nationwide.”

Learn more at NimanRanch.com, ColemanNatural.com, and Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands

Perdue Specialty Meats and Emerging Brands is a division of Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned food and agriculture company, bringing together legacy premium, natural, and innovative brands in animal protein and pet nutrition. The portfolio includes legacy brands Coleman All Natural Meats® and Niman Ranch®, the Perdue Premium Meat Company® operations, and fast-growing challenger brands Full Moon® and Pasturebird®. Across the portfolio, all products are made with no antibiotics ever, are fed all-vegetarian diets, and are never given growth-promotant hormones. Together, these brands are setting new standards for transparency, trust, animal care, and responsible agriculture.

