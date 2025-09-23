Round Table Delivers New Location in Colorado

Celebrated Pizza Chain Brings A Piece of Its Pie to Colorado Springs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., announces the opening of a new Round Table Pizza in Colorado Springs, CO. Located at 7340 N Academy Blvd in Colorado Springs, the restaurant is celebrated for its hand-crafted pizzas, including fan-favorites such as the King Arthur’s Supreme and Montague’s All Meat Marvel, and craveable shareables like Garlic Parmesan Twists.

“Expanding into Colorado marks an important step in our journey to introduce more communities to the Round Table Pizza experience, especially with experienced and committed franchisees like Ron and Sandy Chadwick, who currently operate two other Round Table locations,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Colorado Springs is a dynamic market, and we look forward to introducing the community to our beloved family recipes—handcrafted the same way for over 60 years.”

Since its founding in 1959, Round Table Pizza has been recognized as "Pizza Royalty™” for its dedication to using gold-standard ingredients like high-quality meats and the brand’s signature three cheese blend. Each pizza is hand-crafted with legendary toppings layered to the edge of Round Table’s perfectly baked crust.

The new Round Table Pizza restaurant is located at 7340 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920, and is open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on Round Table Pizza, please visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Smokey Bones, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With approximately 400 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509