Xshielder Announces Shipping of IECEx and ATEX Zone 1 Certified Case for iPhone 16 Pro Max



Xshielder IECEx and ATEX Zone 1

STAVANGER, Norway, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xshielder has announced the worldwide availability of its newly certified IECEx certified case and ATEX Zone 1 case for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The protective enclosure has been independently tested and verified for compliance with international standards governing safe equipment in explosive atmospheres, allowing the smartphone to function as an intrinsically safe iPhone in high-risk industrial environments.

Certified for Hazardous Worksites

The Xshielder case is engineered for use in industries where explosive gases or dust may be present, such as offshore oil and gas platforms, chemical processing facilities, refineries, and manufacturing plants. By achieving IECEx and ATEX Zone 1 certification, the product

provides assurance that mobile devices can be deployed without increasing the risk of ignition in hazardous atmospheres.

The case has been in operational use on the Norwegian Continental Shelf since April 2025, where it has undergone field testing with multiple operators. Based on this proven deployment, Xshielder is now extending distribution to international markets, enabling global organizations to equip field personnel with mobile devices that meet safety and compliance requirements.

Design and Technical Characteristics

Xshielder developed the case using advanced materials and precision design techniques. The resulting enclosure combines low weight and compact dimensions with the ability to withstand harsh industrial conditions. Despite the protective housing, the iPhone 16 Pro Max retains its full performance, including processing power, camera capability, and access to the iOS ecosystem.

Key specifications include:

IECEx and ATEX Zone 1 certification for explosive environments



Full compatibility with iPhone 16 Pro Max functions



Lightweight and compact design for extended field use



Manufactured in compliance with European safety directives



Industry Impact and Applications

Mobile technology plays an increasingly central role in industrial operations, from real-time data collection to workforce communication. By enabling safe use of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Xshielder case allows organizations to consolidate communications, productivity, and data management on a single device while maintaining compliance with safety regulations. The device is also frequently described in compliance discussions as an explosion proof iPhone solution, emphasizing its certified suitability for Zone 1 environments.

Availability

The IECEx and ATEX Zone 1 certified iPhone case is available immediately through Xshielder’s authorized partner and reseller network. Detailed specifications, compliance documents, and ordering information can be accessed at xshielder.com .

Media Contact:

Andreas Parr Bjørnsund

+47 95 73 41 42

sales@xshielder.com

https://xshielder.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c91c692-6e83-41a2-83db-7b6273f66cb9